Angst and frustration are looming over our nation’s capital like the sweltering heat and oppressive humidity that dominate the dog days of summer in Washington. Yet, despite that literal and virtual swampy-ness, over 22 million visitors flock to Washington each year. Why? The answer may be found in Iowa and Utah.

More than 20 years ago, I found myself driving across Iowa to deliver a series of executive leadership seminars. After a long day of training in Waterloo, I began the drive to Dubuque for my next speech. Exhausted and far from home, I was a little discouraged and more than a little cranky. Then I passed a sign for Dyersville — home for one of my favorite films, "Field of Dreams." Suddenly, everything changed.

I pulled up to the iconic farmhouse, cornfield and baseball diamond. It was early evening and not a soul was around. I could imagine Shoeless Joe Jackson emerging from the cornfield, Kevin Costner’s character, Ray, hearing, “If you build it, they will come,” and James Earl Jones, playing the role of Terrance Mann, rising from the makeshift bleachers to deliver, in his extraordinary voice, the epic speech “People will come.”

In the movie, Mann implores Ray to keep the baseball field:

People will come, Ray.

They'll come to Iowa for reasons they can't even fathom. They'll turn up your driveway, not knowing for sure why they're doing it. They'll arrive at your door as innocent as children, longing for the past.

"Of course, we won't mind if you look around," you'll say …

… And they'll walk out to the bleachers, and sit in shirtsleeves on a perfect afternoon … and it'll be as if they'd dipped themselves in magic waters. The memories will be so thick, they'll have to brush them away from their faces. … People will come, Ray. ...

This field, this game — it's a part of our past, Ray. It reminds us of all that once was good, and it could be again. … Oh, people will come, Ray. People will most definitely come.

On that summer evening, Mann’s words were true in every way for me. I walked out to the cornfield, sat in the bleachers and stood on the pitcher’s mound. I wasn’t thinking about baseball or movies, but about people and principles. And it was as though I had been dipped in magic waters with a view of what was good and could be again. My journey continued with new hope and renewed energy.

Last week, I was in Washington for meetings. The near triple-digit temperatures and 100 percent humidity added to the sense that this place really is a swamp. The city seems to be seriously depressed. The angst and exhaustion are palpable. Every meeting and office I went into was struggling with something, most members of Congress where working hard just to keep a stiff upper lip, think-tank staffers were trying to not think too much about the state of politics and countless people were mired in the malaise of a media-induced Potomac fever.

I was starting to buy into the mood and found myself getting more and more flustered and frustrated with all that is wrong in Washington. Then, I walked out of the Capitol onto the National Mall. Everything changed. I saw thousands and thousands of people from around the world coming to this awful, hot, humid place, from Taiwan and South Africa to the nations of Europe and South America and from every state in the union. These people clearly weren’t coming for the weather. They weren’t coming to see members of Congress. They weren’t coming for the food. They weren’t even coming for our historic buildings, which, by comparison with those in Asia or Europe, aren’t all that old or impressive.

I asked myself, “Why do millions of people every year come to Washington and walk around in a kind of quiet reverence, speaking in hushed tones with eyes filled with wonder and even awe?”

The answer, of course, is that the people come because this patch of swamp on the Potomac is a place where the principles of freedom, liberty and opportunity loom large. And people come just for the chance to experience such principles for themselves or to ensure their children or grandchildren know why this place and this nation matter.

Despite all our faults and failings as a nation — in our politics, rhetoric and behavior — the principles infused in Washington still ring out, and ring true, as freedom’s last, best hope on earth. The nation’s capital is, at its best, a place for people of all ages from every land to experience principles and the hope that burns in every human heart.

In Utah, a visionary trio of leaders believe they can create a place and space for people to come and connect to the character, creativity and freedom that make America a beacon of hope to the world. Renowned folk artist Eric Dowdle, Operation Underground Railroad founder Timothy Ballard and composer Paul Cardall have united in a vision to build a full-scale version of Mount Vernon — in Utah. The George Washington Museum of American History will be a place for people to come, in the West, to experience American principles through art, music, story and technology.

Their plans, part of the 250th celebration of America in 2026, are bold in scale and audacious in reach. They will be gathering artists, composers, historians and citizens to share original works and unique stories to a traveling museum that will tour the country in 2026 before being housed permanently in Utah. Such an undertaking will be much more than plowing under some corn to build a baseball field.

From Iowa to Washington to Utah to our homes and neighborhoods, creating places and spaces where big ideas and powerful principles can spark hope in the human spirit and foster inspiring dreams is an endeavor we all can pursue. I am quite certain that if we build it, people will come. People will most definitely come.