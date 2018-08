SOUTH JORDAN — City residents are invited to a public hearing on a proposed property tax increase of 4.89 percent.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7, in the City Hall council chambers, 1600 W. Towne Center Drive.

If the proposed property tax is approved, the tax on a $396,800 residence would increase from $391.30 to $410.36, which is $19.06 per year. The tax on a $396,800 business would increase from $711.46 to $746.11, which is $34.65 per year.