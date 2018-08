RIVERTON — City officials and the Unified Police will hold a Night Out Against Crime event on Wednesday, Aug. 8, from 6-8 p.m., at Riverton City Park, 1452 W. 12800 South.

Texas Roadhouse will provide dinner for the first 300 people in attendance. In addition, there will be free snow cones, games, activities K-9 demonstrations and information booths from a variety of organizations.

For more information, log on to rivertoncity.com.