Facebook and Instagram launched two new tools Wednesday that will help you monitor how long you use the apps.

As TechCrunch reported, Facebook added a new feature called “Your Time on Facebook” to the “Settings” category on its site, showing Facebook users how long they use the app.

Similarly, Instagram users can find their “Time on Instagram” by going into “Settings” and then “Your Activity.”

The reports show daily and average minute counts. Users can set daily time limits for usage for the apps.

Of course, you can still go back into your settings to extend the time allowed.

The new settings allow users to mute push notifications as well.

“It’s really important for people who use Instagram and Facebook that the time they spend with us is time well spent,” said Ameet Ranadive, Instagram’s product director of well-being, to reporters, according to TechCrunch. “There may be some trade-off with other metrics for the company and that’s a trade-off we’re willing to live with, because in the longer term we think this is important to the community and we’re willing to invest in it.”

The new settings will roll out over the next few weeks, according to BuzzFeed News.

Instagram released information in August 2017 that showed people younger than 25 spend more than 32 minutes a day on the app. Those over 25 spend closer to 24 or more minutes per day, BuzzFeed News reported.

Apple previously announced its own attempt to curb screen use. According to my report for the Deseret News, Apple will launch a new feature called Screen Time, which will help iOS device users monitor how often they use their phones. The features will allow users to set time limits on specific apps, too.

Apple will send users daily and weekly reports that will include “the total time a person spends in each app they use, their usage across categories of apps, how many notifications they receive and how often they pick up their iPhone or iPad,” according to Apple.

In July, Brian X. Chen, a New York Times writer, tested Apple’s new features to see if they really curb screen time. Chen said the controls helped his editor’s 14-year-old daughter use her phone less over a three-week period.