Preston Miller jumps from ledge to ledge on the newly opened Sego Lily Dam environmental art installation, located on the Parleys Bike and Pedestrian Trail at the west end of Sugar House Park, in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. The installation, by environmental architect and landscape designer Patricia Johanson, fuses art, science and engineering technology into what is believed to be the first dam in the world designed as a sculpture. The project features 30-foot high walls that will channel potentially catastrophic floodwaters under 1300 East through a sunken corridor and into Hidden Hollow, where it would continue downstream, eventually making its way to the Jordan River. It is also an amenity on the Parleys Bike and Pedestrian Trail that connects the east and west neighborhoods of the city with the park.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.