OREM — An Orem woman has been charged with breaking into her neighbor's apartment, stealing her dog and then trying to sell it online.

The woman, 26, was charged in Orem Justice Court with theft, criminal mischief, trespassing and two counts of child abuse, all class B misdemeanors.

On July 4, a woman said she woke up to her dog barking and discovered that her front door was open, the deadlock bracket was broken, and one of her dogs — a "lab/heeler/border collie mix" named "Maya" — was missing, according to a police affidavit filed in 4th District Court.

A short time later, the dog owner checked the listings on KSL.com and found Maya for sale, the affidavit states. An ad for the dog had been posted just 30 minutes earlier.

A police officer, posing as a potential buyer, called the number listed by the seller and discovered she lived in the same apartment complex where the dog went missing, according to the report.

The two agreed to meet by the pool of the apartment complex. When the woman arrived with Maya, officers took the dog and returned it to her owner.

The woman first claimed "she found the dog just walking around the apartment complex," the affidavit states. "(She) said she walked around the complex and tried to find the owner but wasn't able to, so in her mind the next logical step was to sell the dog."

The woman told police "she was selling the dog because she has no money," the charges state. She was charged July 19, but the court documents do not explain why prosecutors charged her with child abuse.