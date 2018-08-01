ZION NATIONAL PARK — Most climbing routes on cliffs used by nesting peregrine falcons have been reopened.

The routes are the East Temple, Mount Isaac (in Court of the Patriarchs), Tunnel Wall, Mount Kinesava, Mount Spry, the Streaked Wall and the Middle Fork of Taylor Creek.

The Angels Landing climbing route will remain closed due to the trail closure at Refrigerator Canyon.

Closures were initiated March 1 in order to protect peregrine falcons nesting areas. Since March, park wildlife biologists have monitored nesting activity within five territories that were occupied by pairs of adults. Four juveniles successfully fledged, including two on the Tunnel Wall and two on Angels Landing. Park biologists did detect a nest on Mount Isaac but did not see any fledged chicks. A breeding pair was observed on Mount Kinesava, but they did not reproduce.

The parks cliffs are home to a high concentration of breeding peregrine falcons each spring and summer. The birds of prey were listed as an endangered species in 1970 under the Endangered Species Act. Following the U.S. ban on DDT and captive breeding efforts, peregrine numbers rebounded, and they were removed from the endangered species list in 1999.