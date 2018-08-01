Utah State football, through a partnership with Stadium, will have five of its home games this fall streamed live on Facebook, a social media platform with more than 1.3 billion daily active users.

Both of Utah State’s non-conference home games will air exclusively on Facebook, as it hosts New Mexico State on Saturday, Sept. 8, and Tennessee Tech on Thursday, Sept. 13. Both games will begin at 6 p.m. MT.

Furthermore, Utah State’s Mountain West home games against UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 13; New Mexico on Saturday, Oct. 27; and San José State on Saturday, Nov. 10, will also appear on Facebook with each game scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m.

Utah State’s sixth home game this fall is its Mountain West opener against Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 22. That game will be nationally televised on one of the ESPN Networks and a kick time will be announced in September.

In 2017, six Mountain West football games that aired on Facebook reached more than 17 million fans, led by Utah State’s home game against Wyoming on Oct. 14, which reached 4.6 million fans.

Utah State, which returns 18 starters and 48 letterwinners from last year's NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl team, opens the 2018 season on Friday, Aug. 31, at Michigan State. The game will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network and begin at 5 p.m.