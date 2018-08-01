SALT LAKE CITY — Legends never die.

And that includes “The Sandlot”: A prequel to the 1993 baseball classic is in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 20th Century Fox will develop the project.

The original film's writer and director, David Mickey Evans, will return to the prequel. New writer Austin Reynolds will join the project, too.

No plotline has been announced yet. But it might involve “the legend of the beast” — the enormous dog around which the plot of the "The Sandlot" revolves— according to Deadline.

The original film has long held a connection to the Beehive State, having been filmed at locations in Salt Lake City, Ogden and elsewhere. It starred Tom Guiry (who played Scotty Smalls), Chauncey Leopardi (Michael "Squints" Palledorous), Brandon Quintin Adams (Kenny DeNunez), Shane Obedzinski (Tommy "Repeat" Timmons), Victor DiMattia (Timmy Timmons), Marty York (Alan "Yeah-Yeah" McClennan), Grant Gelt (Bertram Grover Weeks) and Patrick Renna (Hamilton "Ham" Porter).

“The Sandlot” saw decent financial success, grossing $33 million on a $7 million budget, thanks to VHS and DVD sales, according to Variety.

“Though The Sandlot wasn’t a critical or commercial hit upon release, it became something of a cult favorite over the years,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

The film inspired two direct-to-video sequels, “The Sandlot 2” (2005) and “The Sandlot: Heading Home” (2007), the latter of which starred Luke Perry.

Plans for the prequel come on the heels of the movie’s 25th anniversary, which happened earlier this year.

“Sandlot” made national headlines last week when Renna and Guiry snapped a photo with a fan who was wearing a T-shirt of “The Sandlot,” but didn’t recognize the two actors.

“Said nice shirt to this dude walking by us, and he had no idea what we were talking about. Thought I would capture the moment,” Renna tweeted.