SALT LAKE CITY — Former Layton High standout Tayler Katoa is reportedly putting his college football career at USC on hold to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to 247sports.com.

Katoa, who played linebacker and quarterback for the Lancers, made his intentions clear that he planned on serving a mission during the recruiting process in 2016, the website reported.

The redshirt freshman inside linebacker, who committed to the Trojans over Utah, BYU and Washington, had intended to play one season at USC before going on a mission, but plans changed after he suffered an ACL injury at the 2017 spring camp as an early enrollee.

He'll have four years of eligibility remaining when he returns in 2020.

The 6-foot-2 Katoa told uscfootball.com that recovery and rehab from knee surgery was going well and that he had hoped to contribute this fall before leaving on his mission.

"I'm getting there," Katoa said. "It takes time to get the confidence back, pretty much 100 percent (physically), now they just want to play it safe during spring," he said. "If it was fall I think it would be a different situation. But I'm trusting it now, just getting back to contact."