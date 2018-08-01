FARMINGTON — The Davis County Fair kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the Legacy Events Center, 151 S. 1100 West.

The 3-day event will feature a wide range of activities, including sea lion shows, a rodeo, BMX racing, free pony rides and petting zoo, a “bugology” exhibit, a children’s activity tent, rides and live entertainment.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Admission is free. Parking is $5 in the east lot and $10 for the south lot.

There are two ticketed events — a concert by BYU’s Vocal Point on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m., and the rodeo on Aug. 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the Vocal Point show are $5 to $20, and tickets for the rodeo are $15 for premium seating and and $12 for all other seating. Children 3 and under attending the rodeo can get in free, but must sit on a lap.

More information and a complete schedule are available at co.davis.ut.us/fair.