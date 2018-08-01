VERNAL — Fire restrictions on the Ashley National Forest will be lifted Thursday.

However, fire restrictions on other federal, state and unincorporated lands in Utah may remain in effect.

“We appreciate everyone’s assistance in being careful with fires during the recent period of high fire danger. Although fire restrictions are no longer in effect on the Ashley National Forest, we ask everyone to remain cautious and properly extinguish their fires,” Joe Flores, the forest’s fire management officer, said in a statement. “Campfires have to be cold enough to touch before they are left.”

For more information on current fire conditions, please visit utahfireinfo.gov or contact your local ranger district office.