SPANISH FORK — The Utah County Fair kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, 475 S. Main.

The 3 ½-day family-friendly event will feature a wide range of activities, including American bullfighting, a rodeo, a monster truck show, a demolition derby, a talent competition, live entertainment and a variety of exhibits.

Admission and parking are free, although there is a fee for the bullfighting, monster truck show and demolition derby.

Fair hours are 4-10 p.m. Aug. 15, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 16 through 18.

For a complete list of times and events, as well as ticket prices, visit utahcountyfair.org.