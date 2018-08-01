SALT LAKE CITY — A New Jersey National Guardsman who was in Utah for training has been charged with using his phone to take pictures up women's' skirts at City Creek Center.

Stephen Glenn Grogan, 41, of Branchville, New Jersey, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of voyeurism by electronic equipment, a class A misdemeanor.

On June 9, a woman was shopping in City Creek, 50 S. Main, when she noticed a man "kneel down beside her and put a camera under her skirt with the camera lens turned upward," according to charging documents.

"I caught him in the act and at first I was so shocked and I second-guessed myself," the woman posted on her Facebook page.

The woman told her husband, who was nearby, what she suspected had just happened. The two watched the man "and I saw him do it to another woman! (My husband) got a picture of the guy and we alerted the store and mall security," she wrote.

According to a search warrant affidavit describing the second incident, Grogan "put his phone under her dress twice and it appeared obvious that he was taking a picture."

"Another victim reported that she was at City Creek mall and was going up an escalator on the west side of Main Street when she felt a hand on her leg. The victim reported turning around and seeing a male, later identified as Stephen Grogan, right behind her with his cellphone out," the warrant states.

Grogan left the mall before he could be questioned by police. The woman who first noticed Grogan posted on social media the picture her husband took in an attempt to find the man.

"I'm so angry that I'm still shaking. I don't want this guy to get away with it, so if you know who he is, please help me (and past and future victims) by letting me know or calling this," she wrote on June 9.

On June 11, police were able to identify Grogan and contacted him at Camp Williams.

"He confessed to taking pictures up multiple girls’/women’s skirts," the warrant states. "Grogan further admitted that this was not his first time committing this type of crime, and admitted that he had previously taken photos up female's skirts in New Jersey, his home state."

In his mugshot from the Salt Lake County Jail, Grogan is wearing his National Guard uniform.

On June 13, the woman who posted the picture on social media encouraged her friends to continue sharing it.

"I'm hearing from more victims who are recognizing him," she wrote. "The more victims who come forward, the stronger the case will be against him and the more severe his punishment will be."