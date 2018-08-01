SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close westbound I-80 in Parleys Canyon on Wednesday night to finish placing beams over the freeway for a new wildlife overpass.

According a press release, crews had hoped to finish placing the beams — between Jeremy Ranch (Exit 141) and Lambs Canyon (Exit 137) — on Tuesday night, but the task took longer than anticipated, requiring an additional night to complete the work.

The section of freeway is scheduled to close from at 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers should use I-84 through Weber Canyon, or U.S. 40 and U.S. 189 through Provo Canyon, as alternate routes. This closure could add up to 90 minutes for drivers planning travel between Salt Lake City and Park City. UDOT also reminds trucks to use the designated alternate routes and avoid local roads.

The eastbound I-80 closure that was previously scheduled to begin Wednesday night has been postponed until Thursday night. Eastbound I-80 is now scheduled to close from Thursday at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday.

UDOT is installing the $5 million overpass in hopes of reducing collisions between vehicles and animals.