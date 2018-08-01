During the July USA Basketball mini-camp, recently reclaimed Oklahoma City star Paul George said he didn’t require the lights, clubs or movie star buddies.

He didn’t need L.A., despite being from Southern California.

“I’m a family man now,” George said in an article by Ben Golliverof Sports Illustrated. “I don’t need no distractions, I don’t need no big cities, no big lights, at this point in my career. For as beautiful as Oklahoma is, it doesn’t have big lights and none of that. But that’s fine. … I’m a low-maintenance, low-key, chill guy. I’m not out in the streets, I’m not out in the club, at parties, I’m not really at movie premieres. After games, after practice, I’m home, I’m with my kids, I’m with my girl, and I’m chilling.”

While George needs to be home in OKC with his family, the NBA needs more Paul Georges.

It could benefit from more players who like where they are.

I bring this up because there are signs that being in the biggest and most glamorous markets isn’t necessarily everyone’s dream. LeBron James did go to L.A., but not before returning to win a title in decidedly unglamorous Cleveland. Meanwhile, both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have repeatedly made it clear they are just fine calling Utah home. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo says he wants to finish his career in Milwaukee. Anthony Davis has said he’s “here to stay” in New Orleans.

This is good for the NBA. It gives hope to less glamorous markets. Beyond that, it makes the league more interesting. The best talent still gravitates to the glamour spots, but there is wonderful talent elsewhere. In that sense, the league is right where it wants to be. It has history-making talent in two or three places, but it also has star power scattered throughout the league — which means it can sell tickets in markets that have no real chance to challenge for a title.

The NBA can’t be upset about how things shook out this summer. And the various cities, mostly, can be happy too. A lot of them have players you’d pay to see.

That’s the idea.