SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 1.

Amazon bringing plenty of jobs to Utah

Amazon will open a new distribution center in Salt Lake City, bringing 1,500 jobs to the Beehive State, according to the Deseret News.

But the facility will offer low wages that will barely meet the living wage.

The jobs have a starting wage of $12.50 per hour. That’s way below Utah’s median wage of $17 per hour.

The rate would bring workers $26,000 per year, which is $20,000 less than the $46,460 median annual income.

U.S. judge blocks 3D-printed gun software

A federal judge in Seattle blocked the release of software that would help consumers build 3D-printed firearms, according to BBC News.

Defense Distributed, an advocacy group for gun access, planned to release blueprints for 3D-printed guns on Wednesday after the group reached a settlement with the Trump administration that would allow it to publish the blueprints.

Eight states and the District of Columbia sued the government on Monday to block the settlement.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik issued a temporary restraining order on Tuesday.

"There are 3D printers in public colleges and public spaces and there is the likelihood of potential irreparable harm," he said.

Salt Lake Bees receive help from consumer confidence

Heightened consumer confidence in Utah has brought some monetary success to the Salt Lake Bees minor league baseball team, according to the Deseret News.

"Everybody's economic plight in life is getting better right now, so that affords you to do more fun things," said Marc Amicone, president and general manager of the Salt Lake Bees.

A new survey from Zions Bank and the Salt Lake Bees announced the findings of the Zions Bank Consumer Attitude Index, which said that confidence in the economy rose 1.7 points in July.

The study found 75 percent of Utahns would spend money on spectator sports, 30 percent of whom said they’d see a baseball game.

Man sues McDonald’s over spiked soda

A Utah man has sued McDonald’s for allegedly spiking his drink with a “heroin substitute,” according to the Deseret News.

Attorneys for Trevor Walker said the drug forced him to black out, damaged his nerve cells and mixed with his medication, all of which could have killed him.

The incident gave him severe anxiety as well and post-traumatic stress disorder, the complaint reads.

"These have required Trevor to seek counseling, have interrupted his closest relationships, have impacted his work, have disrupted his sleep and diet habits, and have caused severe distress," the suit reads. "He has ongoing needs for medication and counseling that will continue for the foreseeable future and likely his entire life."

