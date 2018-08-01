Note: East finished with an 11-3 overall record in 2017 and was first in Region 3 with a 5-0 record. It lost to Bingham 27-14 in the 6A championship.

East 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

SALT LAKE CITY — East head coach Brandon Matich would be more worried about replacing nearly all of his linemen if he wasn’t so impressed with the personalities of the guys competing to represent the Leopards on the field this year.

“There are going to be some growing pains there, but the guys we’re replacing them with are unbelievably talented,” Matich said. “They’re unbelievably aggressive. They’re unbelievably talented. They’re unbelievably smart, and I have to keep reminding myself that the group that we just graduated, they started for us as sophomores. These are the guys who’ve been waiting in the wings.”

And anticipating their turn to carry the torch for the program has made them motivated and committed.

“They’ve been learning from very good talent,” Matich said. “They’ve been learning from the older guys, and now it’s their turn to step up. I really like our front guys.”

It’s as if waiting their turn has matured and motivated them.

“The personalities we’ve got on the line, they’re bigger personalities,” he said. “A lot of them are leading, and that’s fun to watch.”

One of those leaders will certainly be Siaki “Apu” Ika.

“The dudes last year, most of them started as sophomores,” he said. “They had to take on a big role young. I always look up to them for showing me the ropes.”

Running back Charlie Vincent, one of the key returning players on the offense, said with the loss of so much experience, this year’s players are embracing the opportunities.

“They’re all smart kids, all hard-working,” he said. “It’s fun seeing everybody grow.”

In fact, he said, the leadership comes from every player in the locker room.

“I look up to everybody,” he said. “I see everybody as a leader, and I admire all these kids. Everyone has their own thing I admire about them.”

What the team lacks in experience, Matich said it more than makes up for in mental toughness and leadership.

“We elected eight captains,” he said. “But a lot of kids, especially in workouts this summer, have stepped up.”

Matich said this year’s team has a lot of the characteristics of a typical East team, but they are also unique.

“People know that we’re physical,” he said. “They know we’ll always be good in the trenches. We’ll build from the ground up with the line and work our way back. This year is going to be the same, but this is the most skill we’ve ever had. I’ve never had this much speed in our program – perimeter speed, skill speed, receivers, DBs.”

Leopards at a glance

Coach: Brandon Matich enters his ninth season as East High’s head coach with a 79-25 record. He is a graduate of Brighton High and the University of Utah.

East Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Junior Solovi

2017 offensive production: East averaged 39.8 ppg (2ndin 6A)

6 returning starters

Triple Option

Key offensive returning starters:

Sam Langi, Jr, OT/TE

Charlie Vincent, Sr, RB

Tutu Spann, Sr, RB

Returning offensive starters:

Andre Toilolo, Sr, RB/WR

Chase Peterson, WR

Offensive newcomers to watch:

Leki Molisi, Sr, RB

Josh Glad, Sr, QB

Chrismas Moang, Sr, WR

Quincy Sandoval, Sr, RB

Matich comments on Sam Langi:

“Sam Langi is one of the best leaders I’ve had in this program. He’s smart, a good classroom kid, verbal, physically talented. He is just a really good leader for us.”

Matich comments on Leki Molisi:

“This is the only campaign he gets to play, and I think he’s going to make the most of it. I think he has a chance to be the best Molisi of all.

Matich comments on replacing most of his linemen:

“With this offensive line, they’re guys who don’t have a lot of experience. They’re hungry. What happened in last year’s state championship game is not sitting well with those guys.”

Keys for Offensive success in 2018: The Leopards have more versatility this year because they have more speed and ability in the skill positions. Their success offensively, however, remains how the offensive line develops and if they can continue to make the Leopards ground game one of the most prolific.

Leopards Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Gary Bowers

2017 Defensive production: East averaged 19.6 ppg (6thin 6A)

4 returning starters

Type of defense: 4-2-5

Key returning defensive starters:

Siaki “Apu” Ika, Sr, DT

Chase Peterson, SR, FS

Mekelee Gautavai, Sr, CB

Defensive returning starters:

Andre Toilolo, Sr, MLB

Defensive newcomers to watch:

Momo Kauavaka, Sr, LB

Nick Sessions, Jr, S

Larenz Redd, Sr, CB

Joe Teisina, Sr, DE

Talin Finau, Jr, DE

Matich comments on his defensive backfield:

"Most of my defensive backfield is returning, and this might be the best defensive backfield we’ve had in terms of depth and speed."

Matich comments on safety Nick Sessions:

“He is one of the best I’ve seen. We’re drawing a lot of leadership from Nick Sessions, Charlie Vincent and Mekelee Gautavai.”

Keys for defensive success in 2018: With an experienced, talented backfield, East’s defensive success will hinge on the development of its linemen and linebackers. While those players who will be starting this year lack varsity time, they are cut from the same cloth as past defensive standouts with linebackers like Momo Kauavaka and defensive ends like Joe Teisina.

Coaches preseason Region 3 straw poll: 1

Deseret News Region 3 prediction: 1

Key Region Game: vs. Herriman, Sept. 21

Bottom line: East has a nice mix of experience and new talent, but their line play is critical to their success and that’s where they replace the most experience. They have strong leadership and plenty of talent. The question is how they will work together and whether individually talented players can work together to help the team through a tough preseason and challenging region schedule under the weight of high expectations.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — JORDAN, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — BINGHAM, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — ALTA, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Allen, Texas, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — at Taylorsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Herriman, 9 p.m.

Oct. 5 — RIVERTON, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — at West Jordan, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — COPPER HILLS, 9 p.m.

Felt's Facts for East

All-time record: 577-354-31 (104 years)

Region championships: 36 (1917, 1919, 1920, 1921, 1922, 1923 co, 1925 co, 1926, 1929 co, 1934, 1935, 1936 co, 1937 co, 1938, 1939, 1940, 1942, 1943, 1952, 1953, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1960, 1962, 1964, 1966, 1973, 1996, 2006 co, 2007 co, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017)

Playoff appearances: 45

Current playoff appearance streak: 8 (2010-2017)

All-time playoff record: 63-28-2

State championships: 17 (1917, 1919, 1920, 1921, 1922, 1923, 1925, 1926, 1943, 1952, 1953, 1955, 1956, 1964, 1974, 1996, 2015, 2016) -- championships determined by season record vs. other high schools from 1898-1918.

State championship record: 14-5-1

Most played rivalry: 111 meetings with West dating back to 1914. East leads 60-45-7. Last met in 2012.

Felt’s Factoids: East has the most consecutive non-losing seasons with 37, from 1932-1968. ... East also has the most state championships, 15, since state playoffs began in 1919. ... East is tied for the state record (with Skyline) for winning consecutive championship games, five (1919-23).… East scored a state-record 693 points during the 2013 season. The Leopards also returned seven interceptions for touchdowns that season, another state record…. East tied, with Riverton, the state single-game rushing yard record, 657, in 2013…. Leopard Gene Livingston has the longest-standing state records, all set in 1919: single-game rushing TDs and touchdowns scored (10) and single-game points (60) … Ula Tolutau ran for at least 100 yards 13 times in 2013, another state record for the Leopards.

Last 5

2017 — 11-3 (5-0 in Region 3 – 6A Championship)

2016 — 14-0 (5-0 in Region 5 – 4A Champions)

2015 — 11-2 (5-0 in Region 5 – 4A Champions)

2014 — 5-6 (3-3 in Region 6 – 4A First round)

2013 — 13-1 (6-0 in Region 6 – 4A Runner-up)

East coaching history

2010-current — Brandon Matich (79-25)

2009 — Sean Knox (1-8)

2008 — Larry Eldracher (8-3)

2003-2007 — Aaron Whitehead (39-21)

2001-2002 — Jim Hamblin (6-13)

1993-2000 — Chris "Keeko" Georgelas (48-33)

1992 — John Holladay (2-6)

1989-1991 — Mike Kernodle (4-24)

1986-1988 — David Jenson (4-25)

1985 — Jerry Haslam (1-8)

1981-1984 — Jay Vesterfelt (7-30)

1978-1980 — Dale Simons (13-21)

1956-1977 — Grant Martin (140-63)

1950-1955 — Floyd C. "Tally" Stevens (47-8)

1926-1949 — McKinley "Mickey" Oswald (104-47)

1922-1925 — Leroy E. Warthman (27-3)

1918-1921 — G. Ottinger Romney (31-1)

1914-1917 — Tommy Fitzpatrick (21-11)

Deseret News Mr. Football recipients

2016 — Jaylen Warren, RB

2013 — Ula Tolutau, RB

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2015 — Jaylen Warren, RB

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — Viliami Tausinga, MLB

2017 — Apu Ika, DT

2017 — Paul Maile, DE

2017 — Tennessee Pututau, DE

2017 — Junior Angilau, OG

2017 — Sam Taimani, OG

2017 — Sione Molisi, FB

2016 — Paule Maile, OT

2016 — Pate Langi, C

2016 — Taki Vakalahi, OG

2016 — Jordan Lolohea, DE

2016 — Sati Tu’uhetaufa, MLB

2016 — A.J. Iloa, CB

2015 — Johnnie Lang, QB

2015 — Napa Nu’usa, OL

2015 — Tongaloa Kaufusi, DL

2015 — Kina Maile, LB

2014 — Christian Folau, LB

2014 — Avery Hopkins, DB

2013 — Preston Curtis, RB

2013 — Joe Tukuafu, TE

2013 — Sione Tuikolovatu, OL

2013 — Tennessee Su’e Su’e, OL

2013 — Christian Folau, LB

2013 — Lorenzo Manu, DB

2012 — PJ Nu’usa

2012 — Merrill Taliauli, OL

2012 — Korey Rush, DL

2012 — Zach Swenson, DB

2011 — Jason Cook, QB

2011 — Liti Molisi, RB

2011 — Tevita Hafoka, OL

2011 — Vaha Vainuku

2011 — Sione Lea'aetoa

2011 — Sione Makoni, DB

2010 — Tanner Curtis, QB

2010 — Vahu Vainuku, OL

2010 — Ofa Hautau, DL

