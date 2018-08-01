BYU had a record-breaking 18 gymnasts named 2017-18 Scholastic All-Americans by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association. The Cougars tied for second in the nation for most recipients named.

“Our team really focuses on excelling on the mat, and yet these girls find a way to excel in the classroom as well," BYU head coach Guard Young said. “When I came on, we set the goal of becoming the top academic team at BYU. I’m just so proud of these girls and the amazing work they’re doing.”

The gymnasts earned a combined 3.53 GPA for the 2018 winter semester, an impressive feat to accomplish during the competition season where the Cougars also achieved the team’s highest national ranking in 13 years.

Senior Savanna Maradiaga, majoring in exercise science, earned this distinction for the third year in a row. Recent graduates Jill van Mierlo and Brittni Hawes, along with senior Jessie Westergard and juniors Angel Zhong and Briana Pearson, are two-time recipients of the accolade.

The WCGA named a record-breaking number of student-athletes as 760 (55 percent) student-athletes earned Scholastic All-America honors. Recipients must earn a 3.5 GPA or better.

BYU 2017-18 WCGA Scholastic All-Americans: