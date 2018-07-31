FARR WEST, Weber County — A man died Tuesday after his vehicle was pinned against a fence by a semitrailer during a crash, police said.

About 3:30 p.m., police were called to the area of 3700 North and 2000 West where three vehicles were involved in the accident. A semitrailer had been traveling southbound on 2000 West when it drifted into the northbound lane near 3700 North, according to a press release from Weber County Sheriff's Office.

The truck first hit a car traveling northbound. The impact then caused the semitrailer to lose control and hit a brown sedan also traveling northbound, police said. The truck and the sedan veered off the road and the sedan was pinned up against a large metal fence, according to the release.

The 33-year-old man who died was the only occupant of the sedan, police said. His name was not immediately released.

A 71-year-old man and 68-year-old woman were in the first car that was hit. Both were taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition with various injuries, according to police.

Investigators believe the semitrailer was traveling the speed limit. Police are uncertain if drugs or alcohol were involved, the release stated.

The crash is being investigated.