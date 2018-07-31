UnitedHealthcare cyclist Jonny Clarke hands out new bike helmets to kids at the Capitol West Boys & Girls Club in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. More than 50 helmets were given away in advance of the tour of Utah, which runs Aug. 6-12. During Tuesday's helmet giveaway, Clarke and fellow cyclist Sebastian Haedo discussed bike safety, nutrition and the benefits of exercise with the kids, who then got to personalize their helmets with stickers and decals. The Tour of Utah begins in St. George and includes stages in Cedar City, Payson, Layton, Salt Lake City and Park City. For more information on the race, log on to tourofutah.com.

