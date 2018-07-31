PROVO — Utah County has lined up two men who will take turns briefly leading the sheriff's office until an interim sheriff is selected following the resignation of Sheriff Jim Tracy.

Tracy has selected Darin Durphy, the current undersheriff, to fill in as manager until Aug. 10 when Durphy will also resign, Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee said. Following Durphy's resignation, Chief Deputy Mike Brower will step in until the interim sheriff is selected, according to Lee.

"(The manager) won't have full sheriff's rights, sheriff's responsibilities or sheriff's authority, but as a manager he'll have enough to keep everything going in the right direction," Lee said.

Earlier this month, Tracy announced he would resign during a county commission meeting, citing a lack of funding for the jail and a lack of communication from commissioners.

In a letter to the commissioner and the Utah County Republican Party, Tracy said he would resign on Aug.3, Lee said.

The Utah County Republican Party will meet on Aug.18 to begin the process of recommending an interim sheriff, after which the county commissioner's office will either agree with the choice within five days or the decision will go through the governor's office, Lee explained.

When he announced his resignation earlier in July, Tracy said that to close a budget deficit between $800,000 and $1 million that the jail is now being sent to collections for, he had no choice but to close two pods at the jail — reducing the jail by 128 beds and releasing inmates into the community. According to a recording of the meeting, Tracy said he will be forced to order layoffs.

Tracy said he had sent five emails to commissioners over the previous two months and had received no response.

Utah County commissioners later said they have the money needed to avoid closing pods at the jail and laying off staffers, but Tracy sent an email to his staff thanking them for their service, indicating that he was still planning to go through with his resignation.