The preseason accolades continue for Weber State football. Four Wildcats have been named to the STATS FCS Preseason All-America team. The four players are the most of any team from the Big Sky and the third most of any team in the country, behind only North Dakota State and James Madison.

Senior offensive lineman Iosua Opeta was named to the preseason All-America first team. Sophomore placekicker Trey Tuttle was named to the second team, while senior linebacker LeGrand Toia and sophomore kick returner Rashid Shaheed were named to the third team.

Opeta was one of five players from the Big Sky on the first team. The Stansbury Park, Utah native earned first-team All-America honors last season as a member of the Wildcat offensive line. He started all 14 games on the offensive line for the Wildcats last season and also earned All-Big Sky first-team honors.

Tuttle, a native of Arlington, Texas, earned All-America honors and first-team All-Big Sky honors as a freshman after finishing the season fourth in the nation in field goal percentage at 86 percent. He was 19-of-22 on field goal attempts, which is tied for the most field goals in a season in WSU history.

Toia, a senior linebacker from Riverton, earned All-America honors last season after leading the Wildcats in tackles with 79 for an average of 6.1 per game. He was also second on the team in sacks and earned first-team all-conference honors.

Shaheed earned the preseason honor as a return specialist. He earned All-America honors as a freshman last season after playing in all 14 games and finishing fourth in the nation in kickoff returns with an average of 29.7 yards per return, the best single-season average in school history. The San Diego native had two kickoff returns for touchdowns, including a 100-yard return. He also had 25 receptions for 545 yards and three touchdowns.

Weber State is coming off a record-setting season last year where the Wildcats won a school-record 11 games, won the Big Sky title, won two games in the FCS Playoffs and finished the season ranked fifth in the nation, the highest ranking in school history.

Wildcat head coach Jay Hill returns for his fifth season at Weber State. WSU opens fall camp on Aug. 1, with the season opener on Aug. 30, at Utah. The home opener is set for Sept. 15, against South Dakota.