Rudolph William Louis Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, appears to be a loose cannon.

In recent statements, he claimed that “collusion is not a crime.”

The remainder of his interview on "New Day" with Alysin Camerota is worth watching on a computer. Giuliani’s demeanor and confabulations are striking. One wonders whether he is doing the president any good. On some level he seems as confused as Trump. The two of them are quite a pair.

Louis Borgenicht

Salt Lake City