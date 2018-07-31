AMERICAN FORK — Timpanogos Cave National Monument will offer its final cave tours of the 2018 season and close its current visitor center for good on Monday, Sept. 3.

In a statement about the closure, the National Park Service announced it has awarded a contract for construction of a new visitor center to the Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction Company of Salt Lake City. Work is expected to begin immediately after Labor Day, with completion anticipated in early June of 2019.

The new facility will replace the modular building that was installed as an emergency replacement immediately after an accidental electrical fire destroyed the park's visitor center and administrative offices in February 1991.

In addition to the construction of the new facility, the project will also include realignment of a short section of state Route 92, new parking configuration and an improved rock fall barrier fence above the parking lot.

The park service also said the Cave Trail will be closed to hikers after Labor Day to ensure safety in and around the construction site. The park's Swinging Bridge Picnic Area and the Canyon Nature Trail will remain open as normal, but drivers on S.R. 92 an expect periodic short-term delays and traffic control around the construction site.

Tickets to tour the cave for the rest of the season can be purchased up to 30 days in advance through recreation.gov.