SALT LAKE CITY — USA Today has an exclusive deleted scene from “Avengers: Infinity War” that shows a little more depth to Thanos (Josh Brolin).

The clip, which you can watch below or at USA Today, shows a happier time between Thanos and his daughter Gamora (Zoe Saldana). The scene takes place after Thanos captures his daughter Gamora and asks about the Soul Stone.

Thanos shows Gamora a scene from the past when she helped him, once again highlighting the father-daughter relationship that becomes pivotal in the film’s third act.

“After my planet died, I had nothing. No one. And I thought I never would,” he tells her in the deleted scene. “I was all right with that; I had a new vocation. And then I found you, and at my side you became the fiercest woman in the galaxy.”

Thanos isn’t completely rendered in the scene, but Brolin’s voice still appears strong and vibrant.

Watch the scene below.

Marvel fans can now watch “Infinity War” and this exclusive scene on digital platforms such as iTunes and Amazon, or watch it in August when the film is released on DVD and Blu-ray.

And get ready for possibly even more Thanos in the near future. Collider’s Jon Schnepp reported on a Las Vegas Comic Con panel where Thanos character creator Jim Starlin said more footage of the cosmic villain is on the way — an extra 30 minutes cut from the original footage, to be exact.

The scenes reportedly focus on Thanos' back story.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-rLRLse7O8w

Starlin didn't reveal when the footage would be shown but hinted it could appear on an extended cut or special release version of “Infinity War.”

The footage could also appear in “Avengers 4,” which drops in theaters next year.

However, Starlin doesn’t have any direct involvement in releasing the films, according to Screenrant, and Marvel has never released a special or director’s cut version of a film before.

“Regardless of how or when the cut is released, there's still the question of what it would contain. Thanos' back story is incredibly vague and there are a few areas regarding his time on Titan that could be further explored,” ScreenRant reported.

According to CinemaBlend, Joe and Anthony Russo have said in the past the Blu-ray version of “Infinity War” will likely include a slew of deleted scenes since improvisation during filming led to multiple takes of the same scenes.

“While one assumes some of these scenes would give Josh Brolin even more time to shine as Thanos, some of the sequences apparently included seeing Thanos as a youth, so we apparently would have seen the character grow up on Titan and learn about all the key moments in his life that led to his decision to find the Infinity Stones by watching him grow up rather than simply watching (him) explain it all to Doctor Strange,” according to CinemaBlend.