OGDEN — The Ogden Rescue Mission on Tuesday celebrated the completion a 131-panel rooftop solar array that will enable the shelter to save more than $6,000 a year and redirect valuable funding to better assist the homeless.

The project was made possible by a $112,275 grant from Rocky Mountain Power's Blue Sky customers, and marks the program's 140th renewable energy grant awarded to community-serving organizations since 2006.

"In past years, we have often struggled to manage our utility bills," Judy Doud, executive director the rescue mission, said in a statement. "With our Blue Sky installment we are able to reduce our costs, enabling our generous donations to stretch further — we are thrifty and being able to take advantage of solar energy really helps with that."

Since 2006, Rocky Mountain Power's Blue Sky customers have voluntarily supported wind and solar energy generation in the region. Blue Sky has provided more than $10 million in funding to community-based renewable energy projects. More information about the Blue Sky program is available at rockymountainpower.net/bluesky.