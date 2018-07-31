MIDVALE — The Bellamy Brothers will headline a free evening of entertainment on Saturday, Aug. 11, as residents celebrate friendships and community spirit during the annual Harvest Days Festival.

Events during the 10-day celebration include neighborhood blocks parties, a pickleball tournament, an art show, a bingo night, an outdoor showing of "The Sandlot," a 5K, a pancake breakfast and a parade.

The main celebration will kick off on Aug. 11 with a flag ceremony at 7:50 a.m. in Midvale City Park, 455 W. 7500 South. The flag ceremony will be followed by the 5K at 8 a.m., and the pancake breakfast will run from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

The parade, which will start at 10 a.m., will wind its way from Copperview Elementary, 8449 S. Monroe, to the park.

The park will then host a wide variety of family-friendly activities throughout the day.

Free live entertainment by Junction 89 will begin at 5:15 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers will then take the stage at 8 p.m., and the evening will conclude with fireworks at 10 p.m.

For a complete list of events or to register for the pickleball tournament or 5K, log on to midvaleharvestdays.com.