Note: Jordan finished with a 7-5 overall record in 2017 and was fourth in Region 7 with a 2-3 record. It lost to Skyridge 45-43 in the 5A quarterfinals.

Jordan 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

SANDY —The Jordan High School football team excelled in the 2017 offensively, leaving their mark with a 45.72727273 offensive production (the best in 5A). However, the team was not as strong defensively with a 37.11111111 production number for 24th in 5A. To improve this year, the team must improve its defense under the watch of head coach defensive coordinator Kaleo Teriipaia.

"To improve defensively we need to put people in the right places — that’s the biggest thing," Teriipaia said. "Last year was more we put people in places that we needed. This year we’ve got more depth so it’s putting people in the right places to improve our defense. Them having a year under their belt now they’re able to play a lot faster and the kids are a lot stronger."

Offensively, Jordan offers veteran leadership in slot receiver Ethan Bolingbroke and running back Jacob Shaver. However, Jordan will have to find its groove at wide reciever with a host of new prospects.

"We have some new receivers out there right now with Payton Yack, Kale Wakley, Heneli Bloomfield and Tommy Morgan," said offensive coordinator Justin Hemm. "..up front we’ve got four new starters competing to see who will win those five positions."

After making it to the 5A quarterfinals last year, the team is hungry to make it back to the playoffs again. However, after losing its starting quarterback, Jordan is taxed with finding a strong replacement.

Team at a glance

Coach: Kaleo Teriipaia

Olympus Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Justin Hemm

2017 offensive production: 45.72727273 (1st in 5A)

3 returning offensive starters

Spread

Key offensive returning starters

Ethan Bolingbroke (SB): Bolingbroke will be a key reciever for Jordan during the 2018 season. Last season he totalled 61 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jacob Shaver (RB): Jacob Shaver is the a returning running back who is heading into his senior season with the Beetdiggers. During his junior season he logged 840 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Returning offensive starters

Jacob Shaver (RB)

Ethan Bolingbroke (SB)

Jacob Vincent (C)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Payton Yack (WR)

Kale Wakley (WR)

Heneli Bloomfield (WR)

Tommy Morgan (WR)

Ethan Elliot (WR)

Carter Deltoro (RB)

Christian Bruderer (QB)

Coach Hemm's comments on the offensive leadership of the team:

“We have three starters coming back that we can count on leadership-wise. There’s one at each position group — the wide receiver, the running back and offensive lineman. We have another quarterback that is going to be a senior (Christian Bruderer) — he’s been in the program all four years so he’s a good guy on the offensive end that we can count on for the leadership aspect."

Coach Hemm's comments on Ethan Bolingbroke:

“Ethan — we count on him for a lot. Last year he played slot, he played outside, he played running back. We see the same thing for him this year. He’s a guy who understands football very well so it allows us to do a lot of different things offensively and he’s a great kid with a really positive attitude and a kid that works his butt off."

Coach Hemm's comments on keeping up with last year's offensive production:

"We don’t necessarily focus on the end result like the points scored. We focus on play-by-play and hopefully by the end of the day it takes care of itself. As long as we can focus on each play hopefully all those things will fall into place."

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

Jordan will have to keep up its high standard in offensive production for the new season. Veteran slot receiver Ethan Bolingbroke's high player IQ and versatility will be key to a smooth running offense while newcomers Payton Wack, Heneli Bloomfield and Kale Wakley will have to step up at wide receiver.

Olympus Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Kaleo Teriipaia

2017 defensive production: 37.11111111 (24th in 5A)

5 returning starters

3-4

Key defensive returning starters

Izayah Fawson (LB)

Fawson had a successful sophomore season with the Beetdiggers, finishing with a total of 82 tackles and 26 assisted tackles. He will be a key defensive piece heading into his senior season.

Alex Harston (CB)

Harston recorded 43 total tackles and 10 assisted tackles during the 2017-2018 season. He averages 3.9 tackles per game and had one interception.

Returning defensive starters

Keti Bloomfield (DE)

Steve Street (LB)

Izayah Fawson (LB)

Wyatt Jones (CB)

Alex Harston (CB)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Marcus Damuni (LB)

Erwin Avendano (DE)

Coach Teriipaia's comments on the defensive leadership of the team:

“We’ve got great offensive leadership on the team, in fact, we’ve got two linebackers that come to mind in Steve Street and Isayah Fawson. Isayah Fawson had great numbers last year. Steve led in sacks — he had 14.5 sacks for 5A. We’ve got great leadership in the linebacker corp and D-line we’ve got a strong nose guard in Keti Bloomfield that’s coming back. The leadership this year is a lot better than last year. We had a lot of young players starting on defense. All those young kids have matured up and will be better this year."

Coach Teriipaia's comments on the team's defensive newcomers:

"Marcus Dumoni is coming to us from Laie, Hawaii and he’s one of our starting outside left backers. He’s already getting looks from Utah State and the University of Hawaii just being here for the past month. He’s definitely one of those big-time newcomers to look after. Erwin Avendano will probably be our starting defensive end. Last year he went to California to play baseball and now he’s back."

Coach Teriipaia's comments on the overall goal for the season:

"I’d like to go all the way. I think we’ve got the team and the athletes to do so, depending on where injuries put us. I think we have a strong team and we’re going to make a strong case to go all the way."

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

Jordan must improve defensively to have a chance at winning the coveted 5A title. Linebackers Izayah Fawson and Steve Street will help the defense with tackles while newcomers Marcus Damuni and Erwin Avendano will bring a fresh take to the squad.

Coaches preseason Region 7 straw poll: 4

Deseret News Region 7 prediction: 5

Key Region Game: vs. Corner Canyon, Oct. 17, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. (Week 10)

Bottom line: The Beetdiggers had a successful 2017 season, making it to the 5A semifinals where it fell to Skyridge. With the help of a strong coaching staff and veteran leadership on the team, the Beetdiggers should be able to pull together another decent season.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — at East, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — at Pittsburgh, Calif., 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — at Pleasant Grove, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Taylorsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — SPRINGVILLE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — BRIGHTON, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Cottonwood, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — ALTA, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Timpview, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — CORNER CANYON, 7 p.m.

…..

Felt’s Facts for Jordan

All-time record: 549-424-28 (108 years)

Region championships: 26 (1931, 1934, 1935, 1936, 1938, 1939, 1940, 1941, 1944, 1947, 1948, 1950, 1958, 1961, 1983, 1984, 1987, 1988 co, 1989, 1991, 1993 co, 1994, 1998, 2002 co, 2005-co, 2012)

Playoff appearances: 47

Current playoff appearance streak: 13 (2005-2017)

All-time playoff record: 56-35

State championships: 12 (1931, 1934, 1936, 1939, 1940, 1941, 1944, 1947, 1948, 1950, 1994, 2012)

State championship record: 12-4

Most played rivalry: 66 meetings with Granite dating back to 1909. Jordan leads the series 32-29-5. Last met in 1994.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Jordan holds the season passing record of 4,467 set in 2009. ... Beetdigger Alex Hart set a state record — and tied a national record — by throwing eight TD passes in a game in 2009. ... Hart holds the season record for average total offense per game with 415.5 yards, set in 2009. ... Cody Raymond holds the career TD reception record (tied with Fremont’s Austin Raught) at 41.

...

Last 5

2017 — 7-5 (2-3 in Region 7 - 5A Quarterfinals)

2016 — 8-3 (5-1 in Region 3 – 5A Quarterfinals)

2015 — 8-3 (5-1 in Region 3 – 5A First round)

2014 — 8-4 (3-2 in Region 3 – 5A Quarterfinals)

2013 — 7-6 (3-2 in Region 3 – 5A Semifinals)

...

Jordan coaching history

2017-current — Kaleo Teriipaia (7-5)

2009-2016 — Eric Kjar (69-29)

2003-2008 — Alex Jacobson (35-32)

1989-2002 — Jim Birch (80-64)

1986-1988 — Al Watrin (22-11)

1980-1985 — Rick Bojak (46-23)

1978-1979 — Bob Andrus (4-13)

1973-1977 — Doug Berry (16-31)

1972 — Tom Keller (1-8)

1971 — Ray Odette (3-7)

1969-1970 — Randy Autentico (2-13-3)

1967-1968 — Dean Stringham (5-13)

1966 — Bob Sanchez (1-8)

1965 — Tom Louazt (3-6)

1962-1964 — Evert Jones (14-11-1)

1961 — Glen Jackson (9-1)

1954-1960 — Howard Linford (19-35)

1950-1953 — Dale Sorensen (21-13-3)

1935-1949 — Dunn Taylor (106-29-7)

1931-1934 — Eddie Kimball (31-5-2)

1928-1930 — E.G. Foxley (9-10-1)

1920-1927 — O.D. Ballard (22-27-6)

1919 — Spike Gardner (5-2)

1918 — Parker Pratt (0-0)

1914-1917 — "Blondy" Hamilton (10-12-1)

1913 — unknown (2-4)

1909-1912 — O.G. Dutton (7-12-1)

…….

Deseret News Mr. Football recipients

2012 — Austin Kafentzis, QB

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2014 — Austin Kafentzis, QB

2012 — B.J. Cavender, OL

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — Crew Wakley, QB

2016 — Crew Wakley, QB

2016 — Spencer Curtis, WR

2016 — Heneli Avendano, DT

2015 — Drew Lisk, QB

2015 — Justin Cobbley, OL

2014 — Spencer Curtis, WR

2013 — Austin Kafentzis, QB

2013 — Mason Krueger, WR

2013 — Cooper Clark, DB

2012 — Clay Moss, RB

2012 — Zach Larsen, OL

2012 — Tyshon Mosley, OL

2012 — Tyler Swan, LB

2012 — Cooper Clark, DB

2011 — Austin Kafentzis, QB

2011 — B.J. Cavendar, OL

2011 — Hayden Babka, LB

2010 — McCoy Hill, QB

2010 — Taylor Loomis, WR

2009 — Alex Hart, QB

2009 — Braden Hammond, WR

2008 — Alex Hart, QB

2008 — Vyncent Jones, OL

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.