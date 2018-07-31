Note: Juan Diego finished with an 11-2 overall record in 2017 and was tied for first in 3A South with a 4-1 record. It beat Morgan 45-20 in the 3A championship.

Juan Diego 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

DRAPER — Juan Diego won its third straight 3A championship in 2017, defeating Morgan 28-13. The Soaring Eagle will be trying for a 3A four-peat this season, but head coach John Colosimo insists that there is no pressure on the team to repeat as state champions.

“We’re not concentrating on four straight. We never talk about winning a championship. We are just trying to be the best football team we can be, so we’re not going to let that be an albatross around our neck, we’ve got to try and win our fourth championship, that’s not the goal,” Colosimo said. “If you predicate your whole season on winning championships, you’re going to be disappointed more times than not. What we want to be is just the best football team we can be. If we can do that, that’s good enough. If someone else is better than us and they beat us, that’s the way it goes.”

The Soaring Eagle have been hard at work over the summer, training to become the best version of their team.

“We do what we do every year, we work hard, we run, we lift weights, we practice hard, we scout, we do all those things and we do the best we can. When it’s all said and done, if somebody rises up and beats us, we’re not going to be disappointed by that. We will be disappointed if we’re not the best football team we can be, or we didn’t give our best effort, or those types of things,” Colosimo said.

Juan Diego will be replacing quarterback Zach Hoffman, who was an integral part of the offense in 2017, rushing 20 touchdowns and 1,170 yards, but they do return their two best running backs — Tristan Tonozzi and Hunter Easterly — who combined for 2,161 yards a year ago despite only becoming starters halfway through the season due to injuries.

Juan Diego at a glance

Coach: John Colosimo enters his 19th year as head coach of the Soaring Eagle and 30th overall year as a high school football head coach. Over his 17 years at Juan Diego, Colosimo has compiled a record of 176-42. Colosimo is a graduate of Judge High School and the University of Utah.

Juan Diego Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Greg Williams

2017 offensive production: 37.1 ppg (2ndin 3A)

6 returning starters

Split Back Veer offense

Key offensive returning starters

Tristen Tonozzi (RB): Juan Diego’s leading rusher returns for 2018. Tonozzi scrambled for 1,190 yards last season and added 13 touchdowns, including a touchdown in the 3A championship game.

Juan Diego’s leading rusher returns for 2018. Tonozzi scrambled for 1,190 yards last season and added 13 touchdowns, including a touchdown in the 3A championship game. Hunter Easterly (RB): Easterly was key in Juan Diego’s run to the championship in 2017. Easterly was the Soaring Eagle’s third-best rusher, racking up 971 yards on 129 carries and scoring 11 touchdowns.

Returning offensive starters

Offensive newcomers to watch

Colosimo’s comments on the quarterback position:

“Zach (Hoffman) was a big part of our last two championships, no doubt about that. People forget, Zach was a wide receiver, we had to move him to quarterback, he had to learn the game of quarterback and it took him a while to learn how to be a quarterback. The nice thing about the guys we’ve got competing this year, they’ve played quarterback all their lives so they don’t have to worry about some of the little things that Zach had to worry about.”

“I think that we’ve got two or three kids battling for the quarterback spot this year and there are days where one looks good and one doesn’t look good, they’re going to battle each other right up until we decide who is going to be that starter — and even beyond that.”

“Replacing Zach is going to be a huge undertaking for us, but I think I’ve got the right kind of kids that will take on that challenge.”

Colosimo’s comments on returning six offensive starters:

“That’s nice, we’ve got our two starting running backs back — and we’re a running team — so having those guys back, who ended up starting midway through the season because of injuries to our senior running backs. Those two kids came in and both of them were 1,000-yard rushers by the end (of the season), so having them back is huge.”

“Having three of our six be offensive linemen and a tight end is back is huge, three kids that have a lot of experience, and one really quality receiver back. Those six kids are going to help replace the kids we had last year. We lose three pretty good linemen and we lose a really good quarterback, so replacing those kids is what we’ve been working on.”

“Again, I think we have kids that can step up to the challenge. Are they going to be as good? I don’t know, but having six (returning starters) will give us a lot of confidence on the offensive side of the football and help the quarterback, who is going to be inexperienced on the varsity level. Hopefully we can rely on our running game a little bit and our three offensive linemen until he feels more comfortable.”

Colosimo’s comments on the aspect of the offense that needs to improve the most before opening night:

“I think we have to, as always, come together and be able to perform as a team. Say it’s running or passing, I think we have a really good running game with those two running backs coming back, quarterback has to solidify and be able to contribute to the running game, we’ve got a good receiver, couple good tight ends, we think Rai (Tinirauarii) will be another good receiver for us. Our quarterback’s actually a better passer than Hoffman is, so I think our passing game just has to come together.”

“It’s just a matter of gelling together as an offense and putting everything together. If we can do that, I think we’re going to be fine offensively. I’m really excited about the two running backs and I think we’ve just got to stay healthy with them and we’ll be just fine offensively.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018: The key to Juan Diego’s success offensively will be relying on its two workhorse running backs to carry the offensive load while they break in a new quarterback in 2018.

Juan Diego Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Joe Colosimo

2017 defensive production: 18.1 ppg (3ndin 3A)

7 returning starters

Okie 52

Key defensive returning starters

Hunter Easterly (DE): Easterly had 37 tackles and six sacks a season ago.

Easterly had 37 tackles and six sacks a season ago. Tristen Tonozzi (OLB): Tonozzi had 29 tackles and two sacks last season.

Returning defensive starters

Defensive newcomers to watch

Colosimo’s comments on returning defensive starters

“Here at Juan Diego, we play both sides of the ball, so both Easterly and Tonozzi, our two starting running backs, are our starting linebackers for us on the defensive side, that’s just the way it goes. Sam Knudson, who was a tight end last year, is going to be a tackle this year. Those three guys are obviously kids that are going to really help us on the defensive side and help us to get where we want to be. Those guys have been really, really instrumental on both sides of the ball. It would be nice to get them off one side of the ball, but we just don’t have that kind of depth, we just don’t have the depth that Juab has, or Morgan has, or Summit Academy has, we have to play kids both ways.”

Colosimo’s comments on preparing players to play both sides of the ball:

“We’re out here doing a lot of conditioning, we do a lot of conditioning. Our kids run, and we’re in great, great shape, and we’re strong. We do a lot of weight lifiting, we do a lot of workouts. We have to be smart about it. When do we back off in practice, how much full-go, full-tilt things do we do, we’ve got to limit ourselves on what we can do there and just try and keep their conducting up, keep them mentally fresh, keep them hydrated, but still work them enough because some of those kids may have to play 100 plays when they play both sides of the ball on a Friday night. That’s just life. That’s what we’ve got to do to be successful.”

Colosimo’s comments on Hunter Easterly:

“I expect a great year out of Hunter, he’s a great kid, he’s got great size, he’s got great speed and he’s just a natural out there on the football field. We’ll try and find ways to rest him on defense, just to try and keep him fresh on offense, but he’s probably going to have to play some defense for us, because we want to put our best kids out there. We’re expecting a big year out of Hunter, he’s a good leader for us. He’s an excellent athlete, he’s already got a Division I scholarship offer to play lacrosse, we just want to keep him healthy.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018: Juan Diego has to replace its two leading tacklers from a year ago, but return seven defensive starters from last year. Hunter Easterly and Tristen Tonozzi will be needed on both sides of the ball.

Coaches preseason 3A South straw poll: First

Deseret News 3A South prediction: First

Key Region Game: at Juab, Oct. 5 (Week 8)

Bottom Line: Juan Diego will have to replace star quarterback Zach Hoffman, but the Soaring Eagle return a wealth of starters on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Tristen Tonozzi and Hunter Easterly, both key to Juan Diego’s championship last year, are back to guide the offense. Look for Juan Diego to contend for its fourth straight 3A championship this season.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — BEAR RIVER, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — at Judge Memorial, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — SKYLINE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Murray, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — NORTH SANPETE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — RICHFIELD, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Manti, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Juab, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.

….

Felts Facts for Juan Diego

All-time record: 171-38 (18 years)

Region championships: 12 (2003, 2004, 2005 co, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017— )

Playoff appearances: 17

Current playoff appearance streak: 17 (2001-2017)

All-time playoff record: 37-9

State championships: 8 (2002, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2016, 2017)

State championship record: 8-1

Most played rivalry: 15 meetings with Judge Memorial dating back to 2001. Last met in 2012

Felt’s Factoid: JD has the best all-time winning percentage in the state at .816 and is tops in average victories per season with 9.81.

...

Last 5

2017 — 11-1 (4-1 in 3A South - 3A Champions)

2016 — 8-4 (4-1 in 3A North – 3A Champions)

2015 — 12-1 (5-0 in 3A North – 3A Champions)

2014 — 5-5 (5-1 in 3AA North – 3AA Quarterfinals)

2013 — 11-1 (6-0 in 3AA North – 3AA Semifinals)

...

Juan Diego coaching history

2000-current — John Colosimo (176-42)

.....

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2017 — Zac Hoffman, QB

2016 — Ryan Bker, RB

2015 — Alex Hoffman, QB

2010 — Taylor Cassita, LB

2008 — Jamie Markosian, RB/DT

.....

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — Alex Saunders, K

2017 — Dallen Davis, S

2017 — Max Butkovich, LB

2017 — Kyle Abundo, DT

2017 — Quinn Brown, OL

2017 — Hunter Easterly, FB

2016 — Connor Dumont, OL

2016 — Nic Bianchi, LB

2016 — Stone Azarcon, CB

2016 — Alex Saunders, K

2016 — Zach Hoffman, ATH

2015 — Jorge Rico, OL

2015 — Blake Moore, LB

2015 — Joshua Vasquez, DB

2014 — Andrew Markosian, DL

2013 — Cole Nelson, QB

2013 — Semisi Bloomfield, DL

2013 — Harry Jones, LB

2013 — Andrew Montoya, K

2012 — Zach Schekel, OL

2012 — Dakota Cox, LB

2012 — Walter Kauhaahaa, LB

2011 — Jared McCauley, OL

2011 — Ryan McCauley, DL

2011 — Dakota Cox, LB

2010 — Oliver Weight, DB

2010 — Eric Heinz, TE

2010 — Jalin Ames, OL

2009 — Cody Stevenson, QB

2009 — Christian Ika, OL/DL

2009 — Tana Vea, RB/DB

2009 — Keegan Andersen, WR/DB

2009 — Frank Sutera, DB

2009 — Junior Latu, DL

2009 — Trevor McFalls, TE/DL

2008 — Brian May, QB

2008 — Tyler Morales, RB

2008 — Tyler Bauman, TE

2008 — Jacob Doughty, LB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.