COALVILLE — Reflecting on a disappointing first season as head coach at North Summit, Gary Crittenden acknowledges that he probably tried to do too much.

He tried to install too many things both offensively and defensively, and the result was a disappointing 2-8 season.

“We’re simplifying this year. You’ve got all these grandeur ideas in your mind and you know they work and want to give them to kids, but I think maybe we got too big too fast last year. This year it’s more simplified. We’re just going to do a few things well,” said Crittenden.

North Summit’s coaches hope that by following the example set by the traditional 2A powers that a bounce-back win will occur. Crittenden said that teams who are consistently in the semifinals each year do a few things very well, and even when you know what’s coming they still out-execute you.

The last time North Summit only won two games was in 2012, and it bounced back with eight wins and a semifinal appearance a year later.

With a smaller junior and senior class, and just two returning starters on both sides of the ball, duplicating that success won’t be easy.

“You go with what you have, but we’ve got a lot of kids that are buying in, maybe a little more than what they did last year. And although we don’t have a lot of starters back, we do have a few kids that played some significant minutes for us. I’m going to expect a lot out of those kids, they’ve got to hit the ground running,” said Crittenden.

He believes that can happen by managing personnel a bit better too.

“I’m not sure I put them in the positions that would give them the very best opportunity to win. They always worked, we’ve got kids up here who work really hard and their “try” factor is off the charts. As coaches we have to put them in the best position to do that,” said Crittenden.

North Summit Braves at a glance

Coach: Gary Crittenden is entering his second year as head coach at North Summit after leading the program to a 2-8 record last season. He’s a graduate of North Summit.

North Summit Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Waylon Bond

2017 offensive production: 14.3 ppg (10th in 2A)

2 returning starters

Double wing offense

Key offensive returning starters

Brennan Richins (OL)

Is the lone returning starter on the offensive line.

Quinn Chappell (RB/WR)

Only caught 10 passes last year, but led the team with 246 yards and five TDs. He also rushed for 83 yards and three scores.

Returning offensive starters

Brennan Richins (OL)

Quinn Chappell (RB/WR)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Chrysler Richins (QB)

Ryker Pentz (FB)

Weston Zwahlen (FB)

Cannon Richins (WR)

Parker Brown (WR)

Matagi Fa’avale (OL)

Waylen Larsen (OL)

Tracyn Otterness (OL)

Coach Crittenden comments on new QB Chrysler Richins:

“I think where we got in trouble last year, is that homerun ball is always nice, but it’s not going to be there every time. We have to chunk down the field. We have to do those little things that are going to keep those drives sustained. That’s what we’ve been preaching with him. Whatever it takes to keep those chains moving, that’s what we’ve got to do.”

Coach Crittenden comments on returning O-lineman starter Brennan Richins:

“He’s one of those kids that’s been there. He’s going to be a three-year starter, and I expect a ton out of him. With the schemes and where to go, we’re really going to rely heavy on his experience.”

Coach Crittenden comments on fullback uncertainty:

“I’m hoping Ryker Pentz is going to emerge. We don’t have that nailed down yet. Another kid, Weston Zwahlen, might emerge there. I’m kind of kind of waiting for somebody to clearly step up and take that position. They’re really good at a few different positions, but I need them to be good there.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

There are a ton of variations an offense can run out of a double-wing offense, but how well North Summit executes a simplified version of that offense will ultimately make or break this season. That success may ultimately fall on the emergence of a fullback. North Summit’s leading rusher only finished with 400 yards last year, which is not even close to good enough for a running team. Identifying a fullback who can threaten to rush for a 1,000 yards is extremely important to helping the offense grind out those first downs.

North Summit Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Drew Robinson

2017 defensive production: 30.2 ppg (11th in 2A)

2 returning starters

4-4 defensive

Returning defensive starters

Quinn Chappell (DB)

Brennan Richins (DL)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Matagi Fa’avale (DL)

Tracyn Otterness (DL)

Colby Smith (LB)

Ryker Pentz (LB)

Beau Peterson (LB/DB)

Coach Crittenden comments on approach by defensive coordinator Drew Robinson:

“I do like what coach Drew Robinson is doing with the defense, he’s pulled a couple of ideas from when he played down at Arizona. With that swarm and gang tackle, the kids are really buying in. He’s amazing. I have amazing coaches. I just kind of let them do their thing.”

Coach Crittenden comments on returning secondary starter Quinn Chappell:

“I’m challenging him to step out of himself a little more and be more vocal. Example-wise, he’s right where he needs to be, but we need him to be a little more vocal. That’s what I’ve challenge him throughout the summer. He was super solid for us last year for us, beat out two seniors. On the field I’ve got no issues, what we need is for him to be that leader everywhere. In the classroom, in the hallway, on the field, off the field, everywhere. That’s what I’ve challenge him to do.”

Coach Crittenden comments on sophomore defensive lineman Matagi Fa’avale:

“You will not find anybody that will outwork him. Last year he was dealing with some shoulder stuff and honestly I did not even know it until the third to last game. He just puts his head down, grits his teeth and tries a little harder. He’s turned a lot of heads at these camps that he’s been going to. He didn’t need to turn my head too much, he’s my sons age and I’ve been with him all the way through little league. But he’s even surprised me a few times.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

Before the season gets going, North Summit’s players are going to be so sick of hearing the coaches talk about position alignment. They might be frustrated, but that attention to detail is going to be extremely important if North Summit wants to avoid being ranked second to last in 2A in scoring defense as it allowed 30.2 ppg last season. Getting maximum production out of an undersized linebacker core will be key as well.

Coaches preseason 2A North straw poll: Third

Deseret News 2A North prediction: Fourth

Key Region Game: at Millard, Sept. 28 (Week 7)

Bottom line: North Summit only averaged 14.3 ppg last season, but if you remove the 48 points it scored in blowout win over Gunnison it only averaged 10.5 ppg in the other nine games. That lack of offensive execution will never get the job done at any level. With limited experience returning and a smaller junior and senior class, a quick bounce-back season will be difficult, but the coaching staff is optimistic that a strong sophomore class can help raise the level throughout the season.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — LAYTON CHRISTIAN, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — at Duchesne, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — ENTERPRISE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at South Sevier, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — at Gunnison, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — DELTA, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Millard, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at American Leadership, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — SOUTH SUMMIT, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for North Summit High School

All-time record: 437-383-23 (92 years)

Region championships: 22 (1928, 1929, 1930 co, 1937, 1955, 1965, 1969, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977 co, 1978, 1983 co, 1989, 1990, 1991 co, 2006, 2007, 2013 co)

Playoff appearances: 50

Current playoff appearance streak: 5 (2013-2017)

All-time playoff record: 51-43

State championships: 7 (1964, 1972, 1989, 1990, 1991, 2007, 2008)

State championship record: 7-4

Most played rivalry: 92 meetings with Park City dating back to 1926. North Summit leads 47-42-3. Last met in 2004.

Felt’s Factoid(s): North Summit is tied with two other teams for the most shutouts in one season with 10 (1974). ... Brave Andy Carlsen set the state record for season rushes with 323 in 2002. … North Summit snapped Duchesne’s state-record 48-game winning streak, which began in 2010, on Aug. 29, 2014.

Last 5

2017 — 2-8 (1-4 in 2A North – 2A First round)

2016 — 4-7 (3-2 in 2A North – 2A Quarterfinals)

2015 — 7-4 (4-1 in 2A North – 2A Semifinals)

2014 — 8-3 (4-2 in 2A North – 2A Quarterfinals)

2013 — 8-3 (5-1 in 2A North – 2A Semifinals)

North Summit coaching history

2017-current — Gary Crittenden (2-8)

2011-2016 — Devin Smith (35-30)

2000-2010 — Jerre Holmes (74-53)

1999 — Steve Carlsen (1-8)

1995-1998 — Earl Blonquist (13-27)

1994 — Travis Crittenden (3-6)

1993 — Van Hutchinson (8-3)

1987-1992 — Rick Harrison (48-20)

1985-1986 — Earl Blonquist (5-15)

1983-1984 — Bill Brown (10-11)

1982 — Scott Summers (2-7)

1969-1981 — Earl Blonquist (99-44-3)

1962-1968 — Ernest Jacklin (37-26-5)

1958-1961 — Raynor Pearce (12-18)

1957 — Bob Sanchez (5-2-1)

1953-1956 — Benny Kilpack (20-13-3)

1952 — Ken Bearden (1-6)

1951 — unknown (1-6)

1950 — Don Snow (1-5-2)

1949 — Ralph Olsen (1-7)

1948 — Floyd Biddolph (0-6)

1946-1947 — unknown (5-6-1)

1945 — Ed Jensen (5-3)

1931-1947 — unknown (41-49)

1930 — “Silky” Knudsen (4-2-1)

1926-1929 — unknown (13-14-2)

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2008 — Deven Holmes, QB

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2016 — Tristan Woolstenhulme, RB/LB

2016 — Logan Rex, OL/LB

2015 — Tristan Woolstenhulme, RB/LB

2015 — Carter Wardrop, TE/DL

2015 — Braden Richins, OL/DL

2015 — Mason Richins, OL/DL

2014 — Ryan McMichael, QB/DB

2014 — Carson Richins, RB/DB

2014 — Cason DeForest, WR/DE

2013 — Ryan McMichael, QB/DB

2013 — Josh Birk, RB/DB

2013 — Trevor Hale, RB/LB

2013 — Austin Simister, OL/DL

2012 — Ben Stephsn, RB/DB

2011 — Braden Brown, RB/DB

2010 — Courtney Orgill, RB/LB

2008 — Caden Richins, TE/DE

2008 — Colby Richins, RB/DE

2008 — Wyatt Richins, OL/DL

2008 — Stevin Sommerville, RB/LB

2008 — Bryer Trussell, WR/DB

