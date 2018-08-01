SALT LAKE CITY — Aiming to go hunting this fall?

If so, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding people that anyone born after Dec. 31, 1965, must complete the state’s hunter education course or participate in the trial hunting program.

The course can be completed online or in person at several sites around the state. The cost for either course is $10.

In-person classes usually meet two nights a week for two to three weeks. The class includes hands-on instruction on how to handle and shoot a firearm safely. After completing the class work, participants meet at a shooting range where they’ll demonstrate their ability to handle and shoot a firearm safely.

Those who complete the course online must attend a field day at a shooting range. The field day lasts about five hours, and participants will be tested on the instruction received online. They’ll also learn how to handle and shoot a firearm safely.

The state’s trial hunting program is another way to get in the field this fall. The program gives participants a chance to go afield with an experienced hunter and find out if hunting is something they’d like to pursue.

Anyone 12 or older can join the program. To participate, participants must complete a brief online orientation course and buy the license required to hunt the species they want to hunt. To get into the field and hunt, they must be accompanied by a licensed hunter who is 21 years of age or older.

To learn more about the hunter education course or the trial hunting program, visit wildlife.utah.gov.