CAMP WILLIAMS — The Utah National Guard will promote Col. Tyler B. Smith to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony near the parade field at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Smith replaced Brig. Gen. Dallen Atack as the Guard's assistant adjutant general on July 2.

During his 32 years of service, Smith commanded the 85th Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team before becoming the executive officer of the Utah Training Center-Camp Williams. In 2014 he was appointed as Camp Williams’ garrison commander, and in 2016 he was assigned as the construction and facilities management officer responsible for all the real property of the Utah Army National Guard.

In his current assignment, he assists Maj. Gen. Jeff Burton, adjutant general of the Guard, with many of his duties.

Smith deployed to Afghanistan in 2008 as the team chief of an embedded training team in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. For his work as an adviser to the Afghan National Army, he was awarded the Bronze Star and Combat Action Badge. He earned two master's degrees in public administration from Brigham Young University and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.