SALT LAKE CITY — Answer: Alex Trebek, the longtime host of “Jeopardy!,” might retire in this specific year when his contract ends.

What is 2020?

That seems to be the plan, according to Trebek, who recently told TMZ’s Harvey Levin during Fox News Channel’s “OBJECTified” show.

He said there’s a “50-50 (chance) and a little less” that he won’t return to the show when his contract expires in 2020.

Trebek started hosting the show in 1984. He took a brief medical leave earlier this year following brain surgery last December, according to USA Today.

Trebek named a few replacement ideas, including NHL announcer Alex Faust.

“I mentioned to our producer not so long ago that the fellow that does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings — they should consider him,” he told Levin.

Faust celebrated when named as a potential replacement.

I guess there are worse ways to randomly see your name show up on TMZ! 🤷🏻‍♂️



I’m flattered by Mr. Trebek’s kind words, and delighted to hear he’s a big @LAKings fan! 👑 — Alex Faust (@alex_faust) July 30, 2018

When asked about a potential female host, Trebek threw CNN legal analyst Laura Coates' name in the ring.

Coates said she was “incredibly honored” to be named a potential replacement.

Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I'd be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I'm a genius) #Dying https://t.co/qdMxWc9g5e via @TMZ — Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) July 30, 2018

Two other notable names nominated themselves for the coveted position, including LeVar Burton and BYU graduate and “Jeopardy!” veteran Ken Jennings.

If this is for real this time, @KenJennings aside, I’ve had my eye on this gig for a looong time... #bydhttmwfi — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) July 31, 2018

I hate games where the boss level is LeVar Burton. https://t.co/V9G7afhgdU — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) July 31, 2018

Still, there’s no confirmation Trebek will leave the show when his contract ends. Trebek has previously hinted at retirement before ultimately re-signing with the show, according to The Huffington Post.