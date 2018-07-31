SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 31.

North Korea working on new missiles, report says

Multiple reports suggest that North Korea is working on new ballistic missiles despite warnings from President Donald Trump and his administration, according to The Washington Post.

Sources told the Post that spy satellites spotted activity at a location that previously produced those missiles.

Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June. The two leaders said they were heading toward total denuclearization for North Korea.

Trump said that North Korea is “no longer a nuclear threat.”

Utah Inland Port board begins business

The Utah Inland Port Authority met for the first time Monday after a false start last month, electing board members for the first time, the Deseret News reported.

The board members voted Derek Miller, Salt Lake Chamber president, as the board's chairman, and Salt Lake City Councilman James Rogers as vice chairman, according to the Deseret News.

Members from environmental groups attended the first meeting and thanked the board for the time spent on how to make the port authority could plan for better air quality and environmental concerns.

However, "comments shifted from cordial to snippy after Rep. Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, House Speaker Greg Hughes' appointee, asked the advocacy groups to consider designating a single representative to speak for them in a 'unified voice' at future meetings," according to the Deseret News.

Wildfire runs through Utah’s Summit County

A fast-growing brush fire ran through Tollgate Canyon on Monday, according to the Deseret News.

Residents from four homes were evacuated for several hours.

Firefighters from three different agencies tried to control the fire, which burned 287 acres, the Deseret News reported. The fire officials said the fire was only 10 percent contained.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

"One of the biggest challenges that we have faced is the wind," said Krachel Murdock, a spokeswoman for the county. "We've had a great deal of wind this afternoon. It's been very shifty and that, of course, is making this fire difficult to fight because it's jumping. It's going different directions.”

U.S. states say they’ll sue to stop 3D gun blueprints

Several U.S. states said Monday that they would sue the Trump administration to stop the public from having access to 3D printable guns, according to Reuters.

The prints will go live online Wednesday.

In June, the U.S. government and Texas-based Defense Distributed reached a settlement that allowed the company to publish the designs.

Washington state, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Oregon, Maryland and the District of Columbia have all worked on a lawsuit to block the plans from appearing online.

“The states behind the lawsuit argue that publishing blueprints would allow criminals easy access to weapons,” according to Reuters. “Gun rights advocates say fears about 3D printed guns are largely overblown, based on current technology.”

