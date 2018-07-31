ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski doesn't often let his sense of humor out on Twitter, but Monday afternoon he made an exception, perhaps fittingly for a Utah Jazz player who regularly lets the jokes fly.

After the Jazz announced Monday that they have hired Fotis Katsikaris to join their coaching staff, Ingles jokingly mentioned teammate Ricky Rubio in a tweet, saying they should rub in the fact that they beat Katsikaris' club while teammates in Europe a few years ago (it was actually 2011, not 2012).

Hey @rickyrubio9, should we ask him about the 2012 ACB final he made? Ask him who beat him? 😎😎😎 https://t.co/6wrcW2Qe7u — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) July 30, 2018

Wojnarowski then took his shot at Ingles.

I’m told Quin hired him to bring a special lap-running program to training camp for you. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2018

Ingles' response:

🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️😴😴 — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) July 30, 2018

While Ingles was the butt of Wojnarowski's joke, he got a jab in on Donovan Mitchell on Monday after Mitchell hosted a basketball camp at Juan Diego Catholic High School.

Hey @spidadmitchell, you probably only got 1/3 of kids there because it wasn’t an Ingles camp. If you wanna do one together & use my name you will get more kids... #justsayin — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) July 30, 2018

Mitchell's response:

Could LeBron James, Dwyane Wade's sons play for the Jazz someday?

Future hall of famers LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are 33- and 36-years-old, respectively, and both have teenage sons who are developing into good basketball players.

With the boys' names being Bryce and Zion, NBA writer Jeff Eisenband shared on Twitter a text he received about the marketing possibilities should the pair somehow end up on the Jazz someday.

Text from a friend: "If LeBron James' son and Dwyane Wade's son team up in Utah one day, they'd be Zion and Bryce playing near Zion and Bryce Park. They could do hilarious commercials for the parks."



I endorse this. — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) July 26, 2018

Other links

And finally...

After Ingles made his comment to Rubio on Monday, a GIF was posted on the Jazz's official Twitter account of the two celebrating during a game in Europe.

Notice what number Ingles wore back then. No word on if he'll ever change back to it while in Utah since it's now available.