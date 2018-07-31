ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski doesn't often let his sense of humor out on Twitter, but Monday afternoon he made an exception, perhaps fittingly for a Utah Jazz player who regularly lets the jokes fly.
After the Jazz announced Monday that they have hired Fotis Katsikaris to join their coaching staff, Ingles jokingly mentioned teammate Ricky Rubio in a tweet, saying they should rub in the fact that they beat Katsikaris' club while teammates in Europe a few years ago (it was actually 2011, not 2012).
Wojnarowski then took his shot at Ingles.
Ingles' response:
While Ingles was the butt of Wojnarowski's joke, he got a jab in on Donovan Mitchell on Monday after Mitchell hosted a basketball camp at Juan Diego Catholic High School.
Mitchell's response:
Could LeBron James, Dwyane Wade's sons play for the Jazz someday?
Future hall of famers LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are 33- and 36-years-old, respectively, and both have teenage sons who are developing into good basketball players.Comment on this story
With the boys' names being Bryce and Zion, NBA writer Jeff Eisenband shared on Twitter a text he received about the marketing possibilities should the pair somehow end up on the Jazz someday.
Other links
- What the Jazz, other NBA teams are still missing
- USA Today grades Jazz's offseason
- BYU connections mentioned in story about U.S. Supreme Court basketball gym
And finally...
After Ingles made his comment to Rubio on Monday, a GIF was posted on the Jazz's official Twitter account of the two celebrating during a game in Europe.
Notice what number Ingles wore back then. No word on if he'll ever change back to it while in Utah since it's now available.