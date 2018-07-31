SALT LAKE CITY — In a game that stretched over four hours and 28 minutes and featured 31 combined hits and 19 combined runs, the Nashville Sounds defeated the Salt Lake Bees 11-8 in an 11-inning game. After staging a furious comeback with two outs left in the ninth, the Sounds struck for four runs in the 11th to split the series.

Dustin Ackley went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a home run in the loss.

Salt Lake jumped on Nashville early, scoring four runs in the first inning and chasing Sounds starting pitcher Daniel Mengden from the game in the first frame. Mengden was tagged with four runs on five hits in just two-thirds innings of work.

A pair of RBI singles from Jose Fernandez and Jared Walsh gave Salt Lake a two-run lead, then am Ackley sacrifice fly and a Bo Way RBI single finished a four-run first for the Bees.

Salt Lake would add a run in each of the second, fifth and seventh innings — on a Jabari Blash RBI single, a solo Ackley home run and an Ackley RBI single — to keep Nashville at bay, but the Sounds would strike back.

Nashville added a run in the third and three runs in the sixth inning, entering the top of the ninth down 7-4. Brett Vertigan ripped a bases-clearing RBI double to tie the game with two outs to send it to the bottom of the ninth. The Bees couldn’t score the winning run in the bottom of the ninth, and the game went to extra innings.

Both teams failed to score in the bottom of the tenth, but Nashville capitalized in the top of the 11thinning, scoring on a Beau Taylor RBI triple, a Steve Lombardozzi sacrifice fly, a Vertigan single and a Melvin Mercedes single to take an 11-7 lead. Salt Lake tacked on a run in the 11thinning.

COWART LEAVES GAME IN FIRST INNING: Bees infielder Kaleb Cowart was removed from the game after two batters in the top of the first inning. Cowart did not appear to be injured and there was no reason given for the removal. Cowart was replaced by Jared Walsh at shortstop.

Cowart may have been called up to the Los Angeles Angels, who traded infielder Ian Kinsler and cash considerations to the Boston Red Sox for pitchers Ty Buttrey and Williams Jerez, leaving the Halos with an open spot on their infield roster. With Salt Lake in 2018, Cowart has batted .287 with six home runs, 45 runs batted in and 20 doubles. He has an OPS of .791. Cowart has played five games with the Angels in 2018, batting 1-for-8 with a double and two runs.

BEES BREAK TRANSACTION RECORD: Salt Lake made its 246th transaction on Monday, as they activated pitcher Luis Pena and added Jabari Blash, who was sent down from the Angels. Catcher Alexis Olmeda was sent down to Class-A Burlington Bees. The 246 transactions 108 games into the season has shattered the Salt Lake franchise record for moves, which was previously 212, set in 2014.

********

BEELINES

Sounds — 11

Bees — 8

In short: Nashville rallied in the ninth inning, scoring three runs with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, then scoring four in the 11thinning to secure the victory over Salt Lake.

Record: 57-51

Next up: Salt Lake TBA at Iowa TBA, Wednesday, 6:08 p.m.