SALT LAKE CITY — After the first round of the 112th Utah Golf Association Women’s State Am at Bonneville Golf Course, Xena Motes leads the field after shooting 72 for par on the day. Tess Blair, of Bingham High School, finished second on stroke play qualifying — shooting plus-1 on Monday afternoon, while Jessica Sloot and Kerstin Fotu rounded out the top three, each finishing plus-two on the day.

2017 Utah Women’s State Am winner and four-time State Am champ Kelsey Chugg finished fifth, shooting plus-four. Chugg has won the State Am in 2017, 2015, 2013 and 2012.

2017 State Am runner-up Anna Kennedy finished at seventh place, shooting plus-eight, with Lindsay Wood, Abbey Porter and Carly Savage. Carly Dehlin, who golfs at Utah Valley University, and Grace Summerhays finished tied for 12th, shooting plus-nine.

In other results for top golfers on the first day of the State Am, Karen Valcarce ended the afternoon tied for 24thafter shooting plus-11, while Laura Gerner placed 21stafter turning in a plus-10. Carissa Graft finished in 29th place after shooting a plus-12.

The second round of stroke play will tee off on Tuesday morning. Players will play a second round, then the top 16 scores over the 36 holes will advance to match play, which will be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Utah State Am runs through Thursday at Bonneville Golf Course. It is the first time that the Utah Women’s State Am will be played at Bonneville Golf Course since 1992. The tournament has been held at Bonneville Golf Course four times before 2018.

Kyla Hoster and Jenique Jacobs will be the first group to tee off at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday when the tournament resumes, while Motes, Blair and Fotu will be the last group to tee off on the final day of stroke play, at 10:03 a.m.