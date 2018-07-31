CEDAR CITY — Joe Critchlow, for some, has become the 'other guy' in a wide-open quarterback race that features at least four viable candidates for the starting spot in 2018. BYU begins fall practices on Wednesday, and BYU assistant head coach Ed Lamb gave some insight to fall camp's most intriguing story when speaking at an alumni event in Cedar City last Thursday.

Lamb discussed all quarterbacks, according to the St. George Spectrum and Daily News, but seemed to reserve the most glowing comments for the 6-foot-4 sophomore walk-on who started the final three games last season.

"Joe Critchlow is, I think, a big-time quarterback in every way," Lamb said. "I think Joe will be one of the great quarterbacks at BYU before it’s all said and done.”

Critchlow ended last season with 642 yards passing, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Regarding Tanner Mangum, Lamb also had positive comments, while mentioning chemistry problems with the prior offensive coaching staff, which was overhauled in the offseason.

“Tanner has all the physical skills,” Lamb said. “He did not respond well to the previous coaching staff. I think there is great potential there for him to improve because he seems to be responding better to this style of coaching. He really struggled with the previous coaching staff’s style.”

Zach Wilson and Beau Hoge are the two others vying for the starting spot, although Hoge may switch positions.

"Beau Hoge has a lot of other skills. I think it’s fairly common knowledge that he is playing other positions and might fit in somewhere else," Lamb said.

With regards to who will be taking snaps when the Cougars open the season with Arizona, Lamb mentioned it may not be revealed beforehand.

“We may want our first opponent, Arizona, to not know who our quarterback is,” Lamb said. “People know who Zach Wilson is, he was heavily recruited and he can run fast, so if he is in the mix, it makes their preparation a little bit tougher. But in our building, we need to know who the guy is about Day 2 or 3.”