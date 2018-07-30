HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Could kickoffs become a thing of the past in college football? Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said this year’s rule changes may make it inevitable.

“It's interesting. I think that is a precursor to doing away with kickoffs altogether,” he told reporters at Pac-12 Media Day. “If it goes down how I think they envisioned it, the kickoff return will all be but eliminated from the game — unless you need to squib kick or onside kick, some departure from the norm. But the normal kickoff with the normal kickoff return is going to become a dinosaur.”

The NCAA Football Rules Committee announced changes for 2018 that allows for fair catches inside the 25-yard line and the awarding of a touchback. In proposing the rule changes, the NCAA said it was to “address player safety on the kickoff and to address tactics that attempt to pin the receiving team close to its goal line.” No other changes to kickoff plays were made.

Whittingham noted that he isn’t necessarily in favor of any alterations.

“No, I like the kickoff. I'm a special teams guy,” he said. “But I put an asterisk there because if the evidence points to player safety, which I think is the impetus for the rule, then, yes — but from a strategic standpoint, no, from a player safety standpoint, yes.”

AP Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks at the Pac-12 Conference NCAA college football Media Day in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

NEW REDSHIRT RULE: The NCAA’s decision that now allows players to participate in any four games without using their redshirt year has Whittingham’s approval. He called it a “huge positive” for players and a “great decision” by the NCAA.

“There is a lot of conversation that's taken place and will continue to take place of how to use that redshirt, the new redshirt rule, because you can use any four games. It can be up front, at the end, mixed in between,” said Whittingham, who added that it really boils down to the position group — those that are loaded and others that are thin. “You want every bullet that you can to be able to utilize (players) to help your team win.

“So I don't think there's anybody that's got an exact formula on how to use it right now,” he continued. “But I think the biggest criteria is where you are as a position group with that kid.”

MEDIA DAZE: It didn’t take long for Utah linebacker Chase Hansen to take slip into something more comfortable at Pac-12 Media Day. His dogs were barking early as he and teammate Lo Falemaka endured a gauntlet of 21 interviews over seven hours.

“It’s exhausting,” Hansen said. “I don’t even have shoes on. My feet hurt. But it’s been fun, a super unique experience and it’s been cool to be in L.A.”

Jae C. Hong Utah linebacker Chase Hansen speaks at the Pac-12 Conference NCAA college football Media Day in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Hansen added that there were so many media interviews that he honestly couldn’t remember what he said.

“I might have said something real stupid because it’s kind of a blur,” Hansen recalled. “But it’s cool. It’s awesome to be able to represent Utah and to be here.”

Falemaka noted it was “definitely an experience” to participate in media day. He was determined to enjoy every minute of it.

“It does a little bit tiring at times,” he said. “But a little food does help fix that.”

SPEAKING OF TIRED: Whittingham was asked the program’s successful recruiting efforts in Australia. He said that the guy that has Hawaii is automatically designated to cover the area since he’s the closest out on the trail.

“So (defensive line coach) Lewis Powell has logged a lot of miles,” Whittingham said. “He's gone to Guam, the Philippines, Australia, and he's a Diamond Medallion at Delta, and he did that in about a month. So he's the guy, and it's all based on geographics.”

EXTRA POINTS: Players report Tuesday and camp opens Wednesday . . . .All practices are closed to the public. Media observation is limited to 20 minutes on nine scheduled dates . . . Utah is gearing up for its 125th season of football . . . There are 27 former Utes currently on NFL rosters.