MURRAY — A man was charged Monday with threatening to kill police officers and detonate bombs in Murray Park.

Marc Christopher Mason-Lervick, 36, who is listed in court documents as homeless, is charged in 3rd District Court with making a terroristic threat, a second-degree felony, as well as several other misdemeanor drug-related crimes.

On July 25, Mason-Lervick had a backpack in the park, 5125 S. State, and texted a friend that he was "going out with 'suicide by cop,'" according to charging documents.

Numerous officers were dispatched to the park and surrounded Mason-Lervick. The park was also evacuated.

"If homeboy over here has to (expletive) shoot me, then homeboy has to (expletive) shoot me. But just remember one thing, I have it wired up so that if my heart stops, things go boom in the park," he told the officers, according to the charges.

Mason-Lervick also asked the officers several times if they wanted to go home and see their families that night, the charges state.

After an hour of negotiating, Mason-Lervick was taken into custody without further incident. No explosive devices were found.