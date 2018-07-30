Utah State announced its 2018 cross-country schedule, which includes two home meets as part of five regular-season meets before the Mountain West Championships.

“Having some home meets is always nice,” said second-year head cross-country coach Artie Gulden. “Our student-athletes know the course well. Our first meet will be pretty low-key, mainly to shake the rust off from not having raced in a while.”

The men and women are coming off their best seasons in program history, as both advanced to the NCAA Division I Championships for the first time.

Ranked 19th in the nation heading into the championships, the Aggie women finished 14th with 395 points in the 6-kilometer race, which was held at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky. On the men’s side, Utah State, which was ranked No. 27, despite having three runners go down early in the 10K race, took 27th with 603 points.

Alyssa Snyder led the way for the Aggie women as she placed 25th with a time of 20:03.39 to earn All-American honors. She became just the second Utah State runner on the women’s side to garner All-American honors, joining Alissa Nicodemus, who placed 14th at the 1992 national championships.

Dillon Maggard capped his stellar cross-country career by placing sixth with a personal-best 10K time of 29:16.20 to earn All-American accolades. He is the first two-time All-American in Utah State cross-country history, as he placed 12th with a time of 30:03.09 at the 2016 national championships, which were held in Terre Haute, Indiana.

“Last year was huge for our program,” Gulden said. “We hope that will give our kids confidence and help it carry over to this season. We have a lot of potential that we hope will materialize into another excellent season.”

The 2018 campaign begins with the Sagebrush Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 1, on the Steve and Dona Reeder Cross Country Course, marking the 14th consecutive year Utah State has lifted the lid at home. This is the first of two home meets for the Aggies, who will also host the Steve T. Reeder Memorial Invitational on Friday, Oct. 5.

Utah State hits the road for the first time on Saturday, Sept. 15, when it heads to Utah County for the BYU-hosted Autumn Classic. Following a bye week, the Aggies close out the month of September by competing in the Lehigh-hosted Paul Short Run on Friday, Sept. 29, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

After hosting the Steve T. Reeder Memorial Invitational, Utah State returns to the road for the Pre-National Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 13, in Madison, Wisconsin. This meet will serve as the Aggies’ final tune-up for the Mountain West Championships, which are being hosted by San Diego State, on Friday, Oct. 26.

Utah State had four Aggies earn all-Mountain West honors at the 2017 Championships, which were hosted by New Mexico and held at the UNM North Golf Course in Albuquerque.

The women’s team placed third overall with 73 points, while the men took fourth with 93 points. Maggard recorded the best finish for an Aggie as he placed third overall in the men’s 8-kilometer race, finishing in 23:54.45. His third-place finish, good for first-team all-MW honors, is the highest for USU since it joined the MW, topping his fourth-place finish in 2016.

On the women’s side, Snyder earned first-team all-MW honors with a sixth-place finish, completing the 6-kilometer run in 20:55.40. Joining Snyder with all-conference honors were Tylee Newman-Skinner and Kashley Carter, who each earned second-team all-MW accolades as they finished in 10th and 13th place with times of 21:19.67 and 21:22.02, respectively. That trio will anchor the women in 2018.

NCAA postseason competition begins two weekends later with the Mountain Regional Championships on Nov. 9, in Provo, followed by the NCAA Championships just eight days later in Madison, Wisconsin.

The women’s team placed fourth with 125 points at last year’s Mountain Regionals, which were held in Logan. The men took seventh with 197 points. Maggard, Carter, Newman-Skinner and Snyder each earned all-region accolades by placing in the top 25.

The 2018 NCAA Championships are hosted by the University of Wisconsin and will take place at the Zimmer Championship Course, which features an exterior loop of approximately 2,500 meters and an interior loop of 1,000 meters. Both loops cover the area’s rolling hills and valleys, while the outside loop also runs through a section of dense woods.