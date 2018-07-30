Utah Grizzlies head coach and General Manager Tim Branham announced Monday that the team has acquired forward Matt Berry from the Florida Everblades in exchange for future considerations.

“Being able to get Matt Berry back is going to fit right into the mold that we have — a fast team of high skill level guys that can put the puck in the net,” said Branham.

Berry returns to Utah where he had 16 goals and 21 assists for 37 points in 38 games during his rookie season in 2015-16 while under contract with the Anaheim Ducks organization.

“When he’s working hard out there, there’s no one that can skate with him, and he can put the puck in the net for sure,” said Branham. “We’re going to continue to surround him with guys that have (a) similar ability, and as long as they bring their work ethic, each and every day, they’re going to be tough to defend.”

The Michigan State product had 14 goals and 24 assists for 38 points in 42 games with the ECHL’s Florida Everblades this past season and has 54 goals and 89 assists for 143 points in 150 ECHL games. He has 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points in 24 career playoff games.

“He reached out. He talked to his coaches there in Florida and said he wanted to come back to Utah so we made it happen,” said Branham. “You want guys that want to be here, and when you have a group that wants to be there, really special things can happen.”

The Grizzlies open their regular season on Friday, Oct. 12, against Rapid City at Maverik Center.