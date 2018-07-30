SILVER SUMMIT, Summit County — Four homes on Forest Meadow Road were evacuated Monday because of a fast-growing brush fire.

Residents were initially warned but not evacuated. Summit County officials confirmed the evacuation order on Twitter.

"We did have a shed that was threatened but that's the only structure that has been — with the exception of the homes which are still not immediately threatened," said Krachel Murdock, a spokeswoman for the county.

Murdock said no structures have been lost to the flames as of late Monday afternoon. Park City firefighters said no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters from three agencies are trying to control the 200-acre brush fire on private land in Tollgate Canyon. The cause was unknown Monday afternoon.

"One of the biggest challenges that we have faced is the wind," Murdock said. "We've had a great deal of wind this afternoon. It's been very shifty and that, of course, is making this fire difficult to fight because it's jumping. It's going different directions."

Firefighters from North Summit, Summit County and Park City are on the scene, officials said. Four firefighting airplanes, two helicopters and three bulldozers were assisting.

Firefighters have closed Tollgate Canyon Road while they work to control the fire.

Park City fire officials said they opened a gate on Redhawk Ridge Road for those wishing to leave the area.

The Utah Department of Transportation tweeted that the fire is affecting both directions of I-80 near the fire. Flames and smoke are visible from the highway and there is discussion of closing the freeway altogether.

"It is definitely getting closer to the freeway so that is a decision we will have to make," Murdock said.

Exit and entrance ramps for Tollgate Canyon Road have been closed. Murdock said the ramps are the only way to enter the canyon.

"If you're headed this way, at this point, we advise you to go to a friend's home, or a loved one, who's not here," Murdock said. "You're not going to be able to get to your residence, and of course, at this time, we don't know when this off-ramp is going to be opened."

More information will be posted as it becomes available.