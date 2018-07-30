Note: Syracuse finished with a 7-4 overall record in 2017 and was tied for second in Region 1 with a 4-2 record. It lost to Bingham 37-7 in the 6A quarterfinals.

SYRACUSE — When you think of the elite high school football programs in the state of Utah, certain names come to mind. In the past, it was West, Skyline and Jordan. More recently, Bingham, East and Timpview have become programs to be feared.

That is what Mike Knight, head coach at Syracuse High School, wants for his program. Yes, region championships and state championships are the ultimate goals as they are for each and every program in the state, but above all else, Knight wants his Titans to be feared.

“I don’t want other teams to want to play us,” said Knight. “I want the other schools in our league (Region 1) and teams around the state to be threatened by who Syracuse is.

“Yes,” Knight repeated over and over, “We want to win region and we want to win state, but the main thing is we want to be the team that nobody wants to see.”

For years, ever since school’s conception really, Syracuse football has been oh so close to that goal. In nine seasons with Russ Jones as head coach, the team went 71-39, winning two region titles and advancing to three state semifinal games.

Under Knight last season the Titans finished 7-4, second in Region 1, before losing to the eventual state champion Miners in the 6A quarterfinals.

The truth of the matter is, the Titans have always been a tough out, led by hard-nosed defenses.

“A lot of times, we grind out wins,” said Knight. “ A lot of teams think they can overlook us and our kids know it. We aren’t always the biggest or most talented, but we have damn good football teams up here. The teams that we’ve had have come together and been tough as nails.”

Knight expects the same thing from this year’s team, only with an eye, as always, on greatness.

“I’m excited,” said Knight. “I feel good about the way things have been progressing. I like our numbers, I like our senior leadership. We have four guys back on both sides of the ball that I think have a ton of experience.”

Among those returners are Swiss army knife Ty Burke and senior defensive lineman Dylan Wistisen.

“He was massive on both sides of the ball for us,” Knight said of Burke. As for Wistisen, he noted, “He’s our dude up front.”

That pair, along with Casey Blackley and others, will be essential as the Titans are young and/or inexperienced at a lot of positions.

Inexperienced doesn’t mean lacking in talent, however, and, youth aside, Knight firmly expects his team to be a playoff participant yet again.

“I like my guys up front. I like my skill guys, even if they are a little younger. We are going to be starting a junior quarterback (Bridger Hamblin), but he is perfectly capable of stepping in. I feel like we have progressed significantly over the summer.”

That progression ultimately should allow the Titans to stand among the best in Region 1, and secure a much-desired home playoff game. “I want us to get a home playoff game,” said Knight. “I think where people recognize you are wins in the playoffs. That is where you make a name for yourself. The ultimate goal, whether it’s the No. 2 seed and winning a playoff game, I just want home playoff games. It’d be nice to have one every year. Being competitive enough to get playoff games at home gives you a road to winning in the playoffs. I think that is what has created the tradition of Syracuse football. Home playoff football games let you make a bigger name for yourself.”

That bigger name, of course, eventually could lead to what the Titans want most of all, to be one of the most feared teams in the state.

“We want to be the team nobody wants to see,” Knight said.

Syracuse Titans at a glance

Coach: Mike Knight is set to begin his second season as the head coach at Syracuse, after posting a 7-4 overall record in his inaugural season at the helm, including a 4-2 mark in Region 1. Knight assumed the head position with the Titans after nine years as an assistant under Russ Jones and is a graduate of both Murray High School and Southern Utah University..

Syracuse Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Jared Martin

2018 offensive production: 22.8 ppg (13th in 6A)

4 returning starters

Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

Ty Burke (WR): Was a do-it-all offensive weapon for the Titans his sophomore season. He was the team's leading receiver, hauling in 31 passes for 797 yards and 10 scores. His average yards per reception, 25.71, was over 10 yards more than the Titan's second-best pass catcher, Cole Thompson. Burke also impacted the Titans' rushing attack, carrying the ball 13 times for 111 yards (8.54 yards per carry) and a score.

Casey Blackley (OT): The most experienced returner for the Titans, having played along both the offensive and defensive lines, Blackley will be heavily relied upon on the offensive front.

Returning offensive starters

Ty Burke (WR)

Casey Blackley (OL)

Cole Cheney (RB)

Mikey Metcalfe (TE)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Chase Applonie (C)

Sam Adams (WR)

Bridger Hamblin (QB)

Spencer Manning (RB)

Ryker Craythorne (WR)

Tanner Judd (WR)

Knight’s comments on the rushing attack:

“A lot of people probably look at us as a spread offense ‘cause we throw the ball around a lot, but we had Ty Metcalfe (at quarterback) the last three years. He could really throw the ball and we had some good receivers. That should change this year. We did lose our starting running back, Cole Cheney — he was in a bad motorcycle accident this offseason and about died. He was in a coma for 48 hours, had a traumatic brain injury and had surgery. If he walked through the door you’d be shocked, he’s walking around and talking. He’s normal. He just can’t play for us — but we have a few younger guys and one older guy that’ll carry the load at running back. Spencer Manning will be a senior and most likely our starting running back. He is a kid that not a lot of people know. He played a lot of JV, but when the time came he was ready to go.”

Knight’s comments on Ty Burke:

“He was massive on both sides of the ball for us last year, and he was only a sophomore. I’ve told him his production may go down this season, because people may key on him more, but he is a kid that is up for the challenge. I’m excited to see how he responds to that.”

Knight’s comments on center Chase Applonie:

He got some playing time last year and I think he is going to be a good player for us. That position (center) in our offense requires a lot of front and blitz recognition and he has to get everyone in the right spot. I tend to ride that guy more than the other guys. Chase is the guy that from the moment the play ends, he sets the huddle, he makes sure we get the right calls and he makes sure to get the ball to the quarterback. Playing center doesn’t require as much skill and technique, like a tackle, but mentally he’s got to be on point at all times. I think Chase is going to have a good year. We are going to be better than we were last year at that spot. The fault is mine, but he probably should have played a lot more than he did last year. I’m excited to see what he can do for sure.

Knight’s comments on quarterback Bridger Hamblin:

“Bridger is going to be a kid that fits our offense nicely. He can throw the ball and he can run the spread tough we like to. He’s very athletic. He’s a smart, smart football player. He isn’t going to key on one thing and hope it works out. He is going to make his reads, he is going to hang in there and be tough. He’s got to stay healthy, our depth isn’t what it needs to be at this point, but he is a guy that I think will make a lot of plays.

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

After almost three complete seasons with Ty Metcalfe under center, the Titans have a new quarterback in Bridger Hamblin. Hamblin made a few appearances last season, but his growth and improvement will be a major reason for any Titan’s success on offense this year. Syracuse has depth at running back, talent at receiver and a strong offensive line. Everything seems set for the Titan’s offense to thrive, that is if Hamblin performs.

Syracuse Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Mitch Tulane

2016 defensive production: 17.1 ppg (3rd in 6A)

4 returning starters

4-2-5/4-3 defense

Key defensive returning starters

Dylan Wistisen (DT): Tied with Burke for the most tackles by any returning Titan, Wistisen was a force along the defensive line, recording 56 tackles and a team-high eight sacks. Three of Wistisen's sacks came in one game, the Titan's 28-7 first-round playoff victory over West Jordan.

Ty Burke (DB): Was no less impactful on defense than on offense. Burke recorded 56 tackles coming out of the secondary, as well as a team-best five interceptions, including two against the Jordan Beetdiggers in game the Titan's won 24-21.

Returning defensive starters

Dylan Wistisen (DT)

Casey Blackley (DE)

Damian Atoa (DT)

Ty Burke (DB)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Spencer Manning (S)

Sam Adams (DB)

Ryker Craythorne (DB)

Tanner Judd (LB)

Kavehi Fonua

Corbin Vail

Knight’s comments on Titan’s new defensive approach under Tulane:

“We are nickel personnel, like a 4-2-5. There are times we will go to 4-3 stuff, but we are primarily 4-2-5. In the past, Syracuse has been a 4-3 cover team and we’ve had great defenses. That is what Syracuse has been known for. It was kind of a bend but don’t break defense. We tried to keep everything in front of us and run to the football. Over the years we’ve had success here and what made us really good in that old defense is we had guys like Hunter Dimick, and Cardon Malan, guys that got to the quarterback. High school quarterbacks, if you rattle them, they make poor decisions. They fumble, throw picks, take sacks… (Our new) defense is a lot more dynamic and allows us to do more things, as far as our front and coverages go. If you don’t have four guys that can get to the quarterback, you have to be dynamic and bring pressure from different spots. That is what this new defense has allowed us to do.”

Knight’s comments on the state of the secondary:

“We’ll get Ty (Burke) back there again, and our corners, our secondary as a whole, is ahead mentally from where we were last year. Not with their technique or physicality yet, but I think we are further ahead mentally… In our defense, the corners have to play a lot of man defense. I think these guys can be great, but right now they are young. They’ll be really good in a couple of years — I am planning on them being really good Week One — but there will be a learning curve. I like the athleticism of our kids in the secondary. We will be just fine.”

Knight’s comments on the Titans defensive line:

“I would say the front six, front seven, are our best guys. A lot of team’s platoon, but we go both ways. Dylan Wistisen, he’s our dude up front, but he will have to play O-line. We do have enough depth to rotate him out when we need to. Then there’s Casey Blackley, he’ll go both ways as well. Blackley will be the guy that comes back with more reps than anyone because he played both ways last year. I like our guys up front.

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

The Titans defense has almost always been the strength of the program and that should again be the case this season. The defense line is stacked, headlined by Dylan Wistisen, Casey Blackley and Damian Atoa. The linebacking corps is solid and the secondary, headed by Ty Burke, should be one of the Titans strongest in years. The key to defensive success, per Knight, will come down simple execution — “you have to execute. It’s cliche, but you have to execute. Players make plays and players win games.”

Coaches preseason Region 1 straw poll: First

Deseret News Region 1 prediction: Second

Key Region Game: vs. Davis, Oct. 12 (Week 9)

Bottom line:

Since its founding, Syracuse has historically sported one of the premier football teams from Davis/Weber counties and that should not change this year. The Titans return stalwarts on offense and defense and should contend for, if not win, the Region 1 championship. Missing out on a playoff berth would be a complete shock, based solely off the talent on the Titans roster. There is a lack of experience at certain key positions, such quarterback, running back and throughout much of the secondary, but at this point, Syracuse has earned the benefit of the doubt.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — ROY, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — at Herriman, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — at Northridge, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Bountiful, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — at Layton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — WEBER, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Fremont, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — CLEARFIELD, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — DAVIS, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Syracuse

All-time record: 78-43 (11 years)

Region championships: 2 (2012, 2016 co)

Playoff appearances: 10

Current playoff appearance streak: 10 (2008-2017)

All-time playoff record: 10-10

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-1

Most played rivalry: 9 meetings with Fremont dating back to 2007.

Felt’s Factoids: Syracuse boasts two of Utah’s most prolific career field goal kickers. Romney Harker (25 FGs, 2013-14) and Josh Kealamakia (made 21 during 2008-09) both rank in the top-10 all-time. … The Titans performed the second biggest turnaround in Utah prep football, going from 0-10 in 2007 to 10-3 in 2008.

Last 5

2017 — 7-4 (4-2 in Region 1 - 6A Quarterfinals)

2016 — 7-4 (4-2 in Region 2 – 5A Quarterfinals)

2015 — 4-6 (3-3 in Region 2 – 5A First round)

2014 — 7-3 (4-2 in Region 1 – 5A First round)

2013 — 8-2 (5-1 in Region 1 – 5A First round)

Syracuse coaching history

2017-current — Mike Knight (14-8)

2007-2016 — Russ Jones (71-39)

Deseret News First Team All-Staters the past 10 years

2016 — Brennon Jones, CB

2013 — Romney Harker, K

2013 — Kavika Fonua, Spec.

2012 — Brock Anderson, QB

2012 — Cardon Malan, D

2012 —Kavika Fonua, DB

2012 — Diante Mitchell, DB

2011 — Corey Cook, OL,

2011 — Hunter Dimick, D

2011 — Brock Anderson, K

2010 — Hunter Dimick, D

2009 — Josh Gooch, LB

2009 — Mitch Tulane, DB

2008 — T.J. Blickfeldt, DB

2008 — Josh Kealamakia, K

