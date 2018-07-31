SALT LAKE CITY — Buckle up for this one. An MBA college student has received a free getaway and some internet heat after a friend asked her to relinquish her bridesmaid’s rights.

Courtney Duffy, an MBA student at Dartmouth College, posted on Twitter to express anger about an email her friend and bride-to-be sent that asked Duffy to send back her bridesmaid jumpsuit (yes, jumpsuit) and “relinquish” her rights as a bridesmaid," causing a disruption to her booked travel plans.

“SOS @JetBlue! Booked my X-C (cross-country) flights for a wedding, then was asked ‘to relinquish’ my ‘duties as a bridesmaid’ & mail my bridesmaid outfit X-C so another girl could fill in and wear it (Happy bday to me!) I am laughing & crying & must avoid this wedding at all costs. Pls help?” Duffy wrote on Twitter.

Duffy’s tweet went viral. Her account is now private.

In the email from the bride-to-be, which Marie Claire exclusively obtained, the bride, named Alex, praised Duffy for her efforts to be a bridesmaid before asking her to, well, stop being a bridesmaid.

“I'm so glad to hear you booked flights! I'm sorry classes are taking such a long time to sort out. I know how hard you're working to be here for the wedding and it means so much to us!” Alex wrote, according to Marie Clarie’s report. “I have a massive favor to ask you, though — and this is one of the hardest things I've ever had to ask anyone — but I need to ask you to relinquish your duties as a bridesmaid.

"Come to the wedding, have a fabulous time, and travel in the time you need to without stressing about anything else!” the email continued. “When I asked you, I was really hoping that you could be a part of this whole thing — the bachelorette trip, at least the weekend, prep and the full night of the event (a Sunday night flight means you won't even be able to be there for the whole wedding) … the whirlwind nature of what your travel has become just won't work with the duties as a party member. I'm so, so sorry!!”

So, to sum up, Alex asked Duffy to return her bridesmaid outfit and relinquish her rights as a bridesmaid but still enjoy the wedding ceremony as a guest.

The event inspired a Twitter debate, according to Fox News. People supported Alex since she was only making a decision best for her wedding since Duffy couldn't attend the wedding and all of its festivities.

unpopular opinion: if you can’t attend someone’s entire wedding you prrrrrrrrrrrrobably shouldn’t be a bridesmaid????????



I mean if you paid for the jumpsuit keep the jumpsuit but ijs — wikipedia brown isn’t my real name. OR IS IT (@eveewing) July 28, 2018

I can’t believe people are defending a woman who is supposed to be a bridesmaid but wouldn’t even be able to attend the entire wedding. The reception is an important part of the wedding. Be a guest and call it a day. — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) July 28, 2018

Others praised Duffy for taking a stand against her friend.

There isn’t wrong on the brides side asking you to not be her bridesmaid at all. A role of a bridesmaid isn’t just a normal guest. You should have understand her situation instead of being bitter. — Ushi Sato (@UshiSato) July 28, 2018

JetBlue responded to the initial tweet, sharing a reasonable response to Duffy’s original dilemma.

“Hey Courtney, we’ve been thinking. The jumpsuit may have been borrowed, but we’ll bring the (Jet)Blue. When you’re ready to patch things up, we’d like to help make your old friendship feel like new. A future girls’ weekend is on us!” the company tweeted.

Duffy tweeted a response to JetBlue, according to the Daily Mail.

“Wow, did not expect this response — clearly the situation resonated. Thanks @jetblue for providing the refund I was hoping for, and thanks to everyone for chiming in with well wishes, humor and even devil’s advocacy,” she wrote, the Daily Mail reported. “Weddings have gotten totally out of control — this is about more than just an email. I’m hoping this thread reminds future lovebirds and bridal parties to keep their feet on the ground :)."