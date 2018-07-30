SALT LAKE CITY — A southern Utah man who claimed he had been kidnapped in an apparent effort to collect ransom money has been charged.

Earlier this month, James Darrell Clark, 57, of Cedar City, was charged in 5th District Court with communications fraud, a third-degree felony.

In March, Clark contacted a woman who is his federal fiduciary and manages his finances, according to charging documents. Clark has a federal fiduciary because he is a military veteran.

Clark claimed he was kidnapped by people whom he owed money, according to charging documents, "and that these individuals requested a ransom" in order for him to be returned, the charges state.

He told the woman "not to contact the police or the kidnappers would kill him. He went on to state that he did not know where he was being taken but that they were driving around, waiting for the ransom to be paid," according to court documents.

Clark continued sending the woman texts throughout the day stating he needed $1,500 for ransom, the charges state. As one deadline got closer, Clark would claim a later deadline had been set, according to the charges.

The woman never wired money to him, "as she was never fully convinced of (Clark's) story," charging documents state.

Eventually, Clark texted that he was back at his home and "had been beaten badly," had some broken ribs, and needed to go to the hospital," the charges state.

When police later talked to him, they found he was "never hurt in any way" and was not kidnapped, according to the charges. A warrant was issued for Clark's arrest on July 6. He was booked into the Iron County Jail on Thursday and had his first court appearance. Clark is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday.