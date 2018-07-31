The Deseret News recently reported on a new analysis that looks at the poor state of air quality in portions of rural America, including Utah’s Uinta Basin ("Toxic air in rural America?" July 12).

Air pollution is historically observed in highly populated areas with many emissions sources like cars, power plants and factories. But this issue is increasingly impacting rural parts of the U.S. — and in many cases, under-regulated oil and gas development is a major factor.

We recently observed this phenomenon in 2011 when air quality monitors in the small town of Pinedale, Wyoming, measured smog levels rivaling those in Los Angeles. State leaders determined emissions from nearby oil and gas facilities were responsible, and quickly implemented cost-effective pollution standards to address the problem. Since then, air quality in Pinedale has improved and the basin is now on track to come back into compliance with federal health based standards.

Utah is experiencing a similar trend. According to the Deseret News, the state’s own research finds oil and gas production is responsible for the overwhelming majority of smog-forming emissions in the Uinta Basin. This research comes just as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency named the basin — Utah’s largest energy-producing region — out of compliance with the nation’s clean air laws due to high smog levels.

Clean air is a critical ingredient to protecting public health, as smog and other emissions from oil and gas development are linked to cancer, asthma and a host of other health concerns.

This presents an urgent problem, especially since the oil and gas emissions limits enforced by the EPA and Bureau of Land Management are being dismantled, in part due to requests by oil and gas lobby groups.

One need look no further than the statements made here in the Deseret News for an example of how some industry trade groups are attempting to distort the narrative behind oil and gas pollution.

In a recent article, the industry-funded group Texans for Natural Gas cherry-picked government data in what appears to be an attempt to dissuade the state from implementing standards that could protect Utah’s air. Unfortunately, their arguments lacked full context. Here’s what they didn’t tell you.

Pollution protections work. It is true that in some areas, emissions from oil and gas activity have declined in recent years. That is unquestionably good news, but the reasons for the decline are as important as the news itself. One big reason is government standards. We saw this work at the state level when Wyoming took steps to reduce emissions, and we’ve seen it at the national level too. For example in 2015, the EPA started requiring drillers to use “green completions” when preparing a new well — a practice that studies show has been successful in eliminating 99 percent of emissions from this once high-polluting process. Emissions are often higher than what official estimates suggest. A recent study of methane emissions from the oil and gas supply chain — one of the most comprehensive studies performed to date — suggests emissions may be up to 60 percent higher than what official government estimates suggest, further underscoring the need for states to take steps to rein in pollution, especially when national air quality protections are at risk.

As Utah’s air quality watchdogs develop plans to address the clean air crisis currently affecting Utah families, the facts tell us smart standards help ensure energy resources are developed responsibly, without jeopardizing the health of Utah’s communities or economy. It’s up to state leaders to implement smart policies that can make clean air a reality for Utah.