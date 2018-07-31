Congested traffic, especially on I-15, is causing mounting frustration. Rather than exercising caution, many drivers are completely disregarding posted speed limits, and recklessly changing lanes to make up for lost time in gridlock. Many follow much too close, as if to encourage drivers in front of them to increase their speed. I am amused as cars change lanes to pass me, only to find myself passing them in a few minutes.

Slow down. Stay in your lane. Give increased berth to those in front of you.

You might arrive a minute or two later, but we will all be safer as a result. The current state of mind of many drivers on the freeway is nothing less than alarming. With the flux of people moving into the state, traffic is likely to get worse. Use caution. Take a deep breath. Try a little patience. Listen to some music. You might save your life as well as the lives of others.

Michael Stevens

Salt Lake City