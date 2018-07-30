Looking to help out our less-fortunate neighbors? Take them a bowl of chicken soup and vote "yes" on Proposition 3 this November.

The reason you should vote yes on Prop. 3 is because it would protect CHIP and Medicaid from future benefit cuts, as well as provide Medicaid coverage for more than 100,000 Utahns. By voting yes on Prop. 3, we are supporting CHIP and Medicaid and doing our part in making sure less-fortunate children and families are able to have proper access to health care.

The state funding for this expansion would come from a small sales tax increase of 0.15 percent on nonfood items; this is only 3 cents for every $20 spent by consumers. The rest of the funding is already available from the federal government.

Utahns are known for their generosity and charitable hearts, which is why I know an extra 3 cents for every $20 will be considered a minimal contribution in order to maintain a healthy community. In the meantime, go ahead and take over that chicken soup.

Maurena Grossman

Salt Lake City